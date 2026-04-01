New Details Link Ex-Michigan Turned OSU Player to Chris Partridge’s ‘Illegal’ Firing

Ex-Michigan LB coach Chris Partridge says Michigan made him a scapegoat when it fired him during the 2023 sign-stealing scandal. Now, new footage has brought a former Wolverines player, who later transferred to Ohio State, into focus. In March, Partridge sued Michigan, calling the firing illegal.

Following Michigan’s 2023 national championship season, LB Joey Velazquez transferred to OSU and spent two seasons with the Buckeyes. But the former Michigan LB played a role in Partridge’s firing because two days after Velazquez’s testimony, the Wolverines decided to part ways with their LBs coach. While they fired him during the NCAA investigation for the Connor Stalions’ sign-stealing scandal, a review of new evidence reveals a different layer.

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The case against Chris Partridge relied a lot on Velazquez’s version of events, but security camera footage made that version more complicated. Before the school’s firing decision, Velazquez went for an interview with the NCAA on November 15, 2023, under formal warnings from investigators. During that interview, he described his two conversations with Partridge and said that the ex-Michigan LB coach asked if he had already sat with the NCAA and later advised him not to mention other coaches’ names involved in sign-stealing, putting all the blame on Stalions.

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However, the new evidence painted a totally different picture. The video footage clearly featured the OSU LB moving towards Partridge’s office, and then these two stopped near a ramp and spoke in a public hallway. While the footage didn’t show any private conversations, when investigators directly presented Velazquez’s claim to Partridge, the coach instantly denied those allegations, giving proper reasoning.

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First of all, the former Michigan LB coach said Velazquez approached him, and “I told Velazquez to speak with his father and consider getting a lawyer. I never told Velazquez what to say to investigators or asked him to protect the coaches.”

The lawsuit argues that this specific setting proves Partridge’s innocence. Security cameras caught them talking in a busy and highly trafficked public hallway. Partridge’s team notes that no experienced coach would orchestrate a massive NCAA cover-up out in the open where anyone could hear.

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The conclusion of Chris Partridge’s case

Chris Partridge is still fighting to reclaim his name after being dismissed during the 2023 sign-stealing controversy. Now he has filed a federal lawsuit, arguing he was unfairly fired. Although the case never accused Partridge of participating in the sign-stealing, the lawsuit claimed that decisions were made under pressure as the scandal intensified around Jim Harbaugh and the program.

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The complaint claimed that the former Michigan LB coach advised a player not to be fully transparent with investigators. What Partridge’s legal team calls “uncorroborated, second-hand.” Even upon further review, it was revealed that he told the player to stay honest.

Last season, the NCAA Committee on Infractions reviewed three different accusations against Partridge and concluded the record “does not demonstrate that these violations occurred. ” Now he has built a career with the Seahawks, but the lawsuit seeks compensation for lost wages and reputational harm. That’s not all, as it is also serving a larger purpose: restoring his path back to CFB leadership.

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“I always believe that the truth will eventually come out,” said Partridge. “My passion is to be a head college coach.”

Well, it remains to be seen if the outcome of his legal fight helps carve his path back to college football.