New Development on Former Ohio State LB Facing Trial in Girlfriend’s M–der Case

During a March 9 hearing in Hamilton County, prosecutors revealed that former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee had allegedly consulted ChatGPT about his girlfriend, Gabriella Carvalho Perpetuo’s fatal injuries before calling 911. After the newly uncovered digital trail, the judge denied bond and bound the case over to a grand jury.

One message read, “Fiancé did her crazy thing again, and now she’s messed up. I wake up, and she has two swollen eyes (I didn’t do anything, self-inflicted). She st–bed herself and s–t her eye? Idk, but she isn’t waking up or responding. What do I do?” Other messages about stab wounds were also shared.

Police responded to a call and found Lee at the residence on Thursday, February 5th, 2026, and named him in a warrant as the alleged suspect. The judge, Tori Smith, decided he must stay in jail while he also faces a separate charge for manipulating or hiding evidence.

The digital evidence, prosecutors said, conflicts with Lee’s initial claim to first responders before his arrest that Gabriella Perpetuo fell in the shower. Police discovered Pepetuo deceased in their Ooltewah home when they rented the place for ten days.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Darron Lee 43 gets the crowd fired up during first quarter action versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Along with her, the affidavit also reported that Darron Lee had injuries on his face, cuts on his hands, and wounds on his chest, and there was also bl–d inside his cellphone case. Investigators also found that someone had tried to clean up bl–d in different parts of the house.

The local prosecutor, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, said the case could result in the death penalty due to the reported severity of the crime. For now, it’s all in the grand jury’s hands, but the disturbing allegations have sent shockwaves through the Ohio State football community, with former players struggling to reconcile the charges with the player they once knew.

Even though this happened after Lee’s graduation, there is still an uncomfortable history when it comes to college football players and domestic crimes. One of the more shocking cases happened at Baylor around 2012. Multiple football players were involved in criminal cases, leading to a massive lawsuits, and the termination of their head coach at the time, Art Briles. Tevin Elliot, a player, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2014 for his crime on a fellow Baylor student. Many other players also had cases against them which were resolved either with jail time or through plea deals.

Then there was the case of Joe Mixon in 2014. The victim in this incident was fellow OU student Amelia Molitor. A tape of the altercation showed Molitor appearing to shove Joe after the two exchanging words. Joe follows that by punching her in the face and walking out of the establishment. The punch broke four bones in the her face and her jaw had to be wired shut during her recovery. Mixon was suspended for all of the 2014 season, and required to attend sensitivity trainings and counseling. He pled guilty to misdemeanor charges for which he received a suspended sentence and community service.

But was this enough? Mixon eventually got reinstated, got selected by the Bengals in the second round and has a steady career in pro football. ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, at the time had said, “Mixon served a one-year suspension, which was basically just a redshirt season. Molitor went without eating solid food, or laughing, or smiling, as her face healed. He still got to be Joe Mixon, Sooners scholarship athlete. She became another version of herself entirely, temporarily disfigured, broken and, in some cases around campus, blamed.”

Author Jessica Luther told Teen Vogue in an interview that universities are “interested in their public relations and their PR and their reputation.” Hitting schools where it hurts, their pocketbooks, may be the key to turning the culture around. Luther also found that a disturbingly large number of crimes committed by college football players involved more than one assailant. A study found that 40% of multiple perpetrator cases reported to schools involved student athletes.

Ohio State alum reacts to Darron Lee’s incident with Gabriella Perpetuo

After Darron Lee’s alleged m–der incident came to light, there have been very few people from the football community offering direct public reactions to the horrifying incident. One of those people is former Ohio State wide receiver and defensive back, Mekka Don, who’s not only a musician, actor, and entrepreneur but also a lawyer.

Mekka Don is well acquainted with Darron Lee, having caught up with him during Lee’s time in Columbus. He claimed the incident was “terribly sad,” and that he was surprised as he had full faith in Lee to do well in his football career. Don had pictured Lee having a bright future, after having been picked up by the New York Jets as a 1st-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

“All prayers to the victim’s family. And again, he’s been charged. I don’t know all the details. But even assuming that he did it, this is so sad,” Mekka Don stated in a social media video. “This is a kid that had so much promise. I know Darron pretty well. I got a chance to spend some time with him when he was at Ohio State. And it’s really sad to see how his life has kind of deteriorated to this point.”

The Ohio State alum believes that there could be something wrong with Darron Lee, and that he may require some “rehabilitation.” As we wait to see what the court’s decision turns out to be, let us know your thoughts on the former NFL player’s legal situation in the comments down below.