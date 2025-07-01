New Georgia Commit James Johnson Makes Bold Claim Against Recent Defensive Great

Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class is on fire, and Kirby Smart is capitalizing on the momentum. With 25 commitments already secured, he’s building a powerhouse, not just a team. The latest addition? James Johnson, a 6’3″, 285-pound defensive tackle who chose Georgia over Florida, FSU, Miami, Texas, and 38 other schools. This is the fourth defensive lineman to commit, a significant win for Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott. Johnson isn’t just promising big things—he’s already showing them. His confidence is undeniable, drawing comparisons to a Georgia legend and current Eagles star DT. The message is clear: Johnson isn’t coming to Athens to sit on the sidelines—he’s coming to make his mark.

Miami Northwestern’s 70th annual ‘West Fest’ at Amelia Earhart Park saw senior James Johnson steal the spotlight. With four hats on the table before him, he created a sense of anticipation as he stepped onto the stage. He first picked up the Florida cap, then quickly put it down. Miami’s hat suffered the same fate. Grasping the third lid, he held it tight, indicating his selection: Georgia. The Texas hat sat untouched, forgotten.

With the crowd erupting, Johnson declared Athens his future home. “It was just the biggest fit for me,” Johnson said. “The most development. I’ve got a good relationship with the coaches. That’s really why I did it.” But what turned everyone’s head was this 4-star nation’s No. 1 DL’s immense confidence in himself. As he makes a bold admission on Eagles star DT Jalen Carter, he explains why he can be better than him. “I’m just explosive off the ball,” Johnson said. “The film says it all. I’m dominant; I’m fast, too. I’m very agile and versatile, so that’s why I can be better than Jalen Carter.”

No wonder Kirby Smart’s future defense weapon has full faith in his skills. And why wouldn’t he? Even though he still didn’t take a single snap on the college field, his high school stats speak volumes of his excellence. In just nine games as a junior, James Johnson amassed 60 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, five sacks, and five quarterback hurries, dominating the line of scrimmage. His sophomore year saw him record 51 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries, and seven sacks. Two consistently strong seasons prove Johnson’s impact; he combines strength, speed, and instinct to disrupt plays and pressure quarterbacks.

Now, this guy doesn’t just bring skills and excellence to the team, but he’s already working to shape Georgia’s next wave of talent. Immediately after committing, he named two recruits he wants in Athens. First, 4-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil from Fort Myers, a Top 150 prospect deciding July 2nd. Guervil recently listed Florida, FSU, and Texas, but Johnson hopes to sway him to Georgia.

Second, he mentioned 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson from Grayson High. Johnson confidently predicted a strong future together. “I know Tyler Atkinson is going to want to come with me, too,” Johnson said. And he didn’t stop there. He gave out a direct message to the nation’s No. 1 LB prospect and said, “Tyler, come be a Dawg, too,” he said. “Come be a Dawg. That’s my message.”

But James Johnson isn’t the only one making headlines at the UGA.

Kirby Smart’s another recruiting win

Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class just landed another top defensive lineman: PJ Dean from North Carolina’s West Forsyth High. The 6’5”, 255-pound standout chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State and South Carolina, among others. Ranked the nation’s No. 4 defensive lineman by On3, Dean is a game-changer.

Kirby Smart saw his potential early, initially recruiting him as an offensive lineman. But Dean transitioned to defense, impressing at the UA Camp in Charlotte, where he earned Defensive Line MVP honors. His dedication and performance solidified his place as a future force in the trenches.

Dean’s actions speak louder than words. His spring workouts showcased impressive power, squatting 585 pounds six times. He’s a high-motor pass rusher with explosive legs who plays relentlessly. Georgia aggressively pursued him for good reason. Dean’s family ties to Georgia are strong; his brother, Jared Wilson, was an All-SEC player there.

Dean’s multiple campus visits fostered strong relationships with coaches Tray Scott and Stacy Searels. With Dean’s commitment, Georgia’s recruiting dominance continues—they’re not just barking, they’re biting.