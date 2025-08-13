New Gunner Stockton Intel Raises Red Flag as Kirby Smart’s Ryan Puglisi Update Fuels QB1 Battle

Some teams enter a season with hype, but Georgia heads into 2025 with a target on their back—and all eyes on Gunner Stockton. After an 11-3 season that tested their resolve, Kirby Smart’s finger is pointed straight at Stockton: “The team rides on you.” Now, the trenches aren’t for the weak-hearted, and he’s expected to uphold the program’s high standards. For now, the scrimmage buzz looks promising but also highlights key areas for improvement with subtle warning signs that Stockton and Smart must address to dominate. As this is Stockton’s chance to step up and own it.

Stockton entered last season’s SEC title game and College Football Playoff quarterfinal with limited experience, having thrown only a few passes in mop-up duty. However, he proved himself against Texas and Notre Dame, two of the country’s best defenses. In the SEC Championship, he completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards and an interception, adding an important 8-yard overtime run. Against Notre Dame, he passed for 234 yards on 20-of-32 attempts, displaying a strong arm despite drops and two sacks, one of which was a costly strip-sack late in the half.

Now, he’s making sure those mistakes don’t hamper Georgia’s championship run. And their fall scrimmage did have some great moments, but inconsistencies were glaring too. “Well… it’s kind of the same million-dollar question. I mean, everything was great, you know, the quarterback played, you know, Gunner didn’t make mistakes, but they had trouble getting the ball in the end zone. But how much of that’s the defense? I mean, Kirby was doing some things on defense. I mean, they got playmakers. They got great guys on defense,” Mike Griffin said on 3 Man Front.

Well, Kirby Smart’s team does have a strong defense. Despite losing stars like Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker to the NFL, their defense ranks 4th best in the country entering the 2025 season as per PPF. And players like KJ Bolden, CJ Allen, and Christen Miller are all holding up the charge pretty well. But looks like offense is where they need to focus more. And Griffin too raised the same question: “But you know, how good can the quarterback be if he needs to be? Can anybody press Georgia [to] score enough points on him to put Gunner under pressure to be a playmaker. To me. I mean, I think he’ll take care of the ball. I think he’ll make good decisions.”

Look, Kirby Smart knows that Stockton didn’t get many early-career practice plays, but he believes that playing in crucial, high-stakes situations builds more confidence than just playing when the game’s already decided. Smart also points out that the absence of a reliable running game against tough defenses put extra pressure on Stockton, forcing him to lead the offense. To address this, Georgia has brought in Josh McCray, Illinois’ top rusher, and the dynamic sophomore Nate Frazier to improve the running game. They’ve also strengthened the receiving corps with the speedy Zac Branch and the physical Noah Thomas, giving Stockton more offensive options.

Even Stockton understands he needs to improve, focusing on his footwork to avoid over-striding and adjusting his release speed, a point of criticism from fans. He takes responsibility for his mistakes, especially holding onto the ball too long, resulting in sacks. “It was just me,” he admits candidly. Now, it’s in Stockton’s hands to take up the charge and make the most out of it. Because if he doesn’t, the guy will.

Kirby Smart’s QB1 battle nears its end

While Kirby Smart hasn’t officially confirmed it, Gunner Stockton is expected to start as Georgia’s quarterback in 2025. His performance will determine his hold on the job, but the backup competition is also crucial. Redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi is the frontrunner after a fractured leg sidelined him for most of spring 2024, followed by a season on the scout team. Now, after a full offseason and spring practice as the No. 2 quarterback, Puglisi shows improved pocket presence, understanding of protections, and overall confidence.

Even Kirby Smart didn’t mince words before praising Puglisi’s development. “Yeah, he prepares really hard,” Smart said. “He studies, he’s smart, he picks things up, and he makes mistakes, which they all do, and he learns from them. He generally knows when he messed up. He’s walking off the field in the scrimmage and didn’t change the protection on the play that he knew he should have. And he knew it messed him up, but he knew it right away, which is different than where he was this time last year.”

Puglisi’s development could really expand Georgia’s offensive playbook. If the coaches are confident in his ability to handle a drive, a quarter, or even a whole game, Stockton would have more freedom to use his legs. He’s not a speedster, but Stockton is mobile enough to cause defenses trouble. His runs against Texas last year were key in moving the chains and sealing the SEC Championship. Even Griffin praised his scrimmage moves: “You know, the other guy, Ryan Puglisi, made some really good throws, got a lot of arm talent, may ultimately be the more talented guy.”

Now, the quarterback room is deep beyond Puglisi, with three more players battling for reps. Walk-on Colter Ginn showed some real spark in the spring game, and local kid Hezekiah Millender has a big arm and can run well, though he’s still developing as a passer. Freshman Ryan Montgomery, a highly regarded recruit who chose Georgia over Florida and South Carolina, missed the spring recovering from knee surgery but is already impressing in preseason.

So, with so much talent on the deck, Kirby Smart is already preparing a squad for future years. For now, let’s see how this season turns out!