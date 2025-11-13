New LSU HC To Hire Fired Assistant As Brian Kelly’s Mistake Needs Action – Report

Brian Kelly’s exit from Baton Rouge was highly controversial. The man, since taking over in 2021, hasn’t left any stone unturned to make a joke out of the program. That’s why when he left, the backlash was massive as the $54M buyout looked so undeserved. The new LSU interim Head Coach, Frank Wilson, fired an assistant coach and replaced him with Jacob Flint in hopes of creating a hassle-free future for the Tigers.

“I hear Jake Flint’s a great guy, great family, all that. I don’t want to speak negatively about him, but you hear from a lot of different players,” said Jacques Doucet in a conversation with Mike Scarborough. No one would believe that Brian Kelly’s first task as the Tigers’ HC was to fire longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt and hire Jacob Flint in his place. He spent the previous eight years at Notre Dame with Kelly before joining LSU as the co-director of strength and conditioning. Before that, Flint played under Kelly at Central Michigan and even coached with him at Cincinnati, so the two share a strong history and trust.

But all that needs to change as and when a new head coach is finalized to lead the Tigers. “If I’m the next head football coach at LSU, I’m looking to bring Tommy Moffitt back as soon as possible,” Mike Scarborough said. “And would he take it?” Jacques asks. “Because I hear he likes it over there. They’re treating him well. They’re the ones who hired him.” Scarborough replied, “He still owns his house here. His wife’s still here and all that. And grandbaby’s on the way. Well, that’s everything. That’s grandbaby is the ultimate anchor.” Life wasn’t bad for Tommy Moffitt after Brian Kelly fired him.

Moffitt’s story took an unexpected turn when Texas A&M swooped in to hire him as their new strength and conditioning director for the Aggies. Known as one of the nation’s top strength coaches, he’s won multiple awards. Like the 2019 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year. His expertise in biomechanics and speed development is exactly what Texas A&M needed to boost its physical game in the SEC grind.

The fact is that Moffitt was really very valuable to the Tigers before Kelly stepped in and ruined everything. Moffitt’s a legend with over two decades of SEC experience and a proven track record. From 2000 to 2021, Moffitt was a key part of LSU’s strength program, helping the Tigers secure national titles in 2003, 2007, and 2019 under three different head coaches.

So one can understand the need of a person like him. Jacques is even saying that Jake Flint isn’t bad for the Tigers. But LSU is on an awful stage right now on both sides of the ball. That’s why they need the best, and the best is Tommy Moffitt. In an old interview with Jacques, Moffitt said, “I have no ill will towards Brian Kelly. Jake Flint and I are friends. “When you get fired, when you lose your job, it doesn’t feel good.” Considering Moffit’s track record, it does feel like the Tigers may have fumbled the ball, but is that the same case with Brian Kelly?

Was it a good choice to fire Brian Kelly?

Brian Kelly’s 34-14 coaching record without reaching the college football playoffs is just half the story. When Kelly arrived in late 2021, expectations were sky-high after winning the SEC West in 2022 and back-to-back 10-win seasons. But behind the scenes, things were far from smooth. The problems were much deeper. There were serious questions about Kelly’s lack of a good rapport with his athletes.

And that’s because he never connected with them. One of the flashpoints was Kelly’s apparent clash with LSU’s culture and identity. Fans and analysts questioned whether he truly understood the state’s football soul. Locker room discipline made headlines, too. When LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy’s controversial touchdown celebration involved a gun-like gesture at USC, Kelly reportedly lost his cool, calling it the first time he felt truly angry with the team.

But that incident raised serious questions about the discipline being instilled in these kids. The biggest blow perhaps came from Matthew Langlois. He was a former LSU defensive back who publicly accused Kelly of pressuring him into medical retirement without letting him get second opinions. Langlois described Kelly as “one of the worst humans” he’d met. That legit exposed cracks in Kelly’s player relations and empathy during tough times. Share your thoughts in the comments below.