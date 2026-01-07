New LSU OC Could Ditch Lane Kiffin to Coach In NFL Instead, Reveals Father

For most coaches, landing a top offensive coordinator job at a program like LSU would be the story. For Charlie Weis Jr., it’s just one part of a chaotic juggling act that might now include the NFL. It’s created a concerning wave in Baton Rouge. At this stage, the OC’s father, former NFL coach Charlie Weis Sr., addressed his son’s NFL status in his own style.

Charlie Weis sarcastically described his son’s busy and chaotic football coaching life and humorously stated that Weis Jr. could also take on an NFL coaching role as his third job.

“I get my football fix following my son,” wrote Charlie Weis on X. “Not much excitement right now. OC at 2 schools, college football semifinals, recruiting for LSU, traveling back & forth. Add in NFL teams wanting him as well. Like I said, not much is going on. Hotty Toddy! Geaux Tigers!”

Weis might be sarcastic, but the ‘Hotty Toddy! Geaux Tigers!’ answers show that his son remains committed to his current role. He would be finishing the CFP run with the Rebels and be fully engaged in the LSU role under Lane Kiffin.

The NFL rumors first came through ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, who learned that the New York Giants discussed Charlie Weis as an intriguing option to work with their 2025 first-round pick, Jaxson Dart, once again in the pros.

“Heard an interesting name as a possibility to work with quarterback Jaxson Dart on the next Giants staff. Charlie Weis Jr.,” Raanan wrote on X. “Connection to Dart from Ole Miss. Father was a longtime NFL coach. Would be an intriguing option.”

The report became too appealing, as Weis’ father had a longstanding relationship with the Giants’ ownership, dating back to his professional start in New York under Bill Parcells in 1990.

However, Weis himself has sarcastically revealed that the switch is not on his son’s bucket list at the moment. Reports suggest that Charlie Weis Jr. himself has addressed his status.

Charlie Weis Jr. denied NFL interest

Reports indicate that Weis Jr. has no interest in leaving for the NFL and remains focused on his current and future roles, according to On3’s Chris Low.

“I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU,” Weis said about the rising NFL rumors.

Weis Jr. is currently balancing responsibilities. Despite signing the contract with LSU, the 32-year-old Weis is still lending services to the sixth-seeded Rebels in the College Football Playoff, in the midst of his Tigers transition and roster planning.

He is joined by running backs coach Kevin Smith, who is also balancing the two. Per the report, Weis and Smith flew to Baton Rouge on Monday for recruiting visits and then returned to Oxford to continue preparations for the game. Several Ole Miss offensive players have publicly praised his flexibility during the process, including Ole Miss AD Keith Carter.

“Our main focus is on winning this game,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter told ESPN on Tuesday morning. “Charlie has been awesome, juggling two high-profile jobs. He’s been incredible. We have no complaints.”

Despite holding dual roles, it is unclear whether they are receiving two paychecks from both the Tigers and Rebels.