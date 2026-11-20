Philip Rivers is back in college football, but his new job at NC State comes with a question he refuses to answer. The former NFL quarterback is now the Wolfpack’s head coach, while his son, Gunner Rivers, is already committed to play quarterback for him. That family connection has naturally raised questions about how the two will handle the coach-player relationship and whether Gunner will have a place on his father’s roster. But Rivers is keeping his response firmly within NCAA rules, refusing to discuss anything that could cross a compliance line.

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During his appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Rivers was more willing to talk about his family and the energy around the program, but not the subject everyone wants him to address: his son’s future as an NC State quarterback.

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“I’ve gotten asked this [if his son will be on his team] on everything I’ve gone on, Rich, and you mentioned what the rules are, right? Compliance,” Rivers said, according to an Instagram post by Rich Eisen. “I’ve been told by compliance. Cannot comment on unsigned recruits. We’re not going to find out, but I know our whole household. Our whole household is coming to Raleigh. As my wife says, when one goes, we all go. So there’s no other way to do it, and I want them to be a part of this.”

Gunner has yet to sign with NC State and remains a recruit rather than an official member of the roster. If he follows through on his commitment, he would join the Wolfpack as a true freshman in 2027. Under NCAA rules, coaches cannot publicly discuss unsigned recruits until they have signed a written offer of athletic aid, which makes Rivers’ silence a matter of compliance.

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Gunner Rivers is a four-star QB who committed to the Wolfpack on February 23, back when Dave Doeren was still the coach. He threw for 10,847 yards and 119 touchdowns on St. Michael Catholic in Alabama, playing for his dad.

Then Doeren got fired on October 24, which led NC State to land Rivers. Though the talk around him is about his son and his future with the program, Rivers denied commenting on the 2027 class during his Nov. 16 introduction presser.

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Rivers played at NC State from 2000 to 2003 and left with 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns. He spent 17 years in the NFL, then six seasons coaching high school, and he has never worked as a college coach at any level. Now, he takes over a team that is 4-6 and 2-5 in the ACC.

Meanwhile, Gunner missed most of his senior year with a knee injury but returned for the playoff loss to Glenwood, throwing two touchdown passes in the 42-35 defeat. Any chance of earning the starting job would also depend on the competition, with junior CJ Bailey already in the quarterback room.

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Not that it hasn’t been family-friendly,” Rivers said. “I’m not suggesting that at all. But I want it to be the most family-friendly from a players and coaching staff standpoint in the whole country. It’s going to be the most player-friendly, family-friendly atmosphere in the country. And that I know for a fact that we’re going to make it that way.”

Rivers also discussed the possibility of bringing former teammates into his coaching staff, including the likes of Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson. While he ruled these two as immediate options, Rivers said he would consider working with former teammates or coaches who have proven themselves in the profession.

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Their familiarity with his approach and vision could be a valuable asset in building the program, but Rivers stressed that coaching ability would come first. For now, Rivers is focused on building his new program, but questions surrounding Gunner’s place in his plans are unlikely to fade until the quarterback officially signs with NC State.





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