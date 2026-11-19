Philip Rivers returned to NC State on November 16 with a new job and a familiar message about leading the Wolfpack. But a report that appeared this week has drawn attention to a part of his life away from football.

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That’s his financial support for an organization promoting a disputed method known as abortion pill reversal. Records cited in the report show that Rivers and his wife donated $428,500 to the clinic associated with the method.

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FOIAball’s David Covucci reported that Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, contributed $428,500 to Culture of Life Family Services (COLFS) through their private foundation between 2010 and 2020.

The San Diego-based clinic is closely associated with Dr. George Delgado, its longtime medical director and the man credited with developing the abortion pill reversal protocol. Moreover, Rivers’ connection is not limited to donations.

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He is listed as a member of its advisory board, a position he has reportedly held for at least a decade. The report also says Rivers helped the clinic raise money by offering donors the chance to have dinner with him and spend a day together.

The relationship was public well before Rivers entered coaching. In 2012, Rivers and his wife described Delgado as their family physician and praised the clinic in a statement.

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“We feel very blessed to be patients and benefactors of Culture of Life Family Service,” the couple said. “Dr. Delgado is our family physician, and we feel confident that he will always provide the best medical care to our six children.”

That same year, the couple donated $87,000 to COLFS, according to Covucci. The clinic was also involved in launching the Abortion Pill Reversal Network, a hotline that connects women seeking to continue a pregnancy after taking mifepristone with providers offering progesterone treatment.

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Moreover, Philip Rivers has also publicly praised the disputed procedure.

Back where it all started.Welcome home, Philip Rivers!🔗: https://t.co/7VW0WEUfJl pic.twitter.com/mNOblxaVfM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 13, 2026

In 2025, Rivers endorsed Delgado’s book, Abortion Pill Reversal: A Second Chance at Choice. His endorsement praised the doctor’s work in trying to counter the effects of mifepristone.

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“[Dr. Delgado’s] courageous efforts and endless pursuit to find a way to reverse the beginnings of a chemical abortion is truly remarkable,” Philip Rivers wrote. He also credited Delgado’s work with helping save lives.

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But COLFS isn’t the only organization where Rivers has shown his support. According to the report, he had donated $10,oo0 to Life Choices Pregnancy Center.

The organization reportedly pushes unverified claims like ultrasounds dissuade women from abortions. Other than that, Rivers has also donated $17,500 to Options United, which runs a pan-California h0tline to inform women about the abortion reversal pill.

But that’s not all; the report also highlights Rivers supporting The Chastity Project. He has donated $30,000 to the organization and has appeared in several of its videos for sex-ed.

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“Practicing Chastity and the sacrifices you make as a single person should God will you to have the vocation of marriage,” Rivers says in one of its 2015 videos. “It only strengthens and prepares you when you’re in married life.”‘

Notably, the treatment Philip Rivers praised is based on giving a pregnant woman progesterone after she has taken mifepristone, the first drug in a two-drug medication abortion.

The theory promoted by its supporters states that progesterone can counteract mifepristone before the patient takes misoprostol, the second medication. Delgado reportedly developed the approach in 2008 after a patient asked whether she could continue her pregnancy after taking the first pill.

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He later published a study claiming a success rate of 64% to 68%. Those findings have been challenged by many reputable medical organizations, which say the available research does not establish that the treatment works.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), for instance, does not support prescribing progesterone to reverse a medication abortion. Moreover, ACOG has also raised concerns about the quality of the research used to promote the method.

Delgado’s research had no control groups, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions from their findings. A 2020 trial examining progesterone treatment was also cut short after researchers raised safety concerns.

Furthermore, three of the 12 women taking part suffered heavy bleeding and had to be treated in hospital. Beyond that, the California lawsuit has put the movement under scrutiny

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California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit in September 2023 against Heartbeat International and RealOptions Obria, accusing the organizations of misleading women by advertising abortion pill reversal as safe and effective.

The trial began in 2026 and ran for six weeks, and the testimony ended before closing arguments on September 17.

California accused the organizations of selling patients on a treatment that has not been proven to work, without making clear how little is known about its effectiveness or the risk of complications such as severe bleeding.

The state wants more than $20 million in penalties. The organizations deny wrongdoing. They say they provide their services free of charge and believe women should have the option to seek help if they decide to continue a pregnancy after initially considering an abortion.

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Delgado holds a position on Heartbeat International’s medical board and was called to testify during the case, according to Covucci. A ruling in the case was expected within 90 days of the September 17 closing arguments, putting the decision window in December.

As for Philip Rivers, the former Wolfpack QB signed a five-year agreement reportedly worth $18.25 million after spending six seasons coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. He led that program to a 48-20 record and four playoff appearances.

Notably, Rivers has no previous college or professional coaching experience, but his connection to NC State runs deep. He started every game during his four seasons in Raleigh, set ACC career passing records, and later spent 17 seasons in the NFL, becoming an 8-time Pro Bowler.

Rivers’ views on abortion and his charitable giving are not new. What has changed is his public role. He is now the face of a major college football program, and the financial ties documented in the report have brought renewed attention to the causes he has supported away from the field.