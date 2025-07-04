New Ohio State QB Luke Fahey Already Facing 5-Star Roadblock, Says Fox College Football Analyst

It’s the 4th of July today, and as the nation celebrates its Independence Day, several college football prospects also seize the auspicious occasion to finalize their commitment. One of those highly coveted prospects was Luke Fahey, whom several programs were after, ranging from Ohio State to California and Auburn. But the guy finally ended the speculation and donned that iconic Scarlet and Gray, as he laid down his commitment one day before. That said, his journey to be the QB1 won’t be easy.

A talented 6’0′ and 185 lb. quarterback from Mission Viejo, California, Fahey received his first offer from Cincinnati in 2023, and his recruitment at the time was low-key. But after his 2023 performances, as he led Mission Viejo High to the CIF State Division 1-AA championship title? The word about Fahey’s talent spread like wildfire all around the country. After all, the guy completed 163 of 250 passes for 2,184 yards and added 496 yards on the ground. So, OSU came calling, and Fahey? He’s feeling on top of the world.

“It feels like a dream come true. It’s a dream school for me and my parents!” proclaimed Luke Fahey as he laid down his commitment to Ryan Day’s camp. His arm talent? The passes feel like gliding on butter as he’s surgical from the pocket and shows incredible accuracy and timing for his age. The best part? He is a dual-threat QB and can make plays with his legs, too, which will fit in Brian Hartline’s schemes like a glove. But all of this would happen if one QB who’s already with OSU lets him take the QB1 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

RJ Young of Fox Sports appeared on the July 4th episode of his podcast and expressed reservations about Luke Fahey’s talent. “If you’ve been watching the show for any length of time. I don’t know that Luke Fahey has the same sort of talent. He might be on par with perhaps an Aaron Nolan or even a Lincoln Kienholz, but Tavien St. Clair coming in 2025, that’s the guy that I think many people are pinning their hopes and dreams on.” As for Tavien St. Clair? He is showing flashes of brilliance already!

AD

St. Clair came in as a 5-star QB and was the third-ranked player in Ohio State’s 2025 class. He’s already making waves and giving competition to guys like Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. In OSU’s spring game this past April, the true freshman QB completed 11 out of 15 passes for 116 yards, with one touchdown and no picks. That’s definitely putting the pressure on Sayin and Kienholz! Plus, his high school stats are pretty amazing too!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2024, St. Clair had a solid senior year, throwing for 2,536 yards and rushing for 254 yards. Back in 2023, he was a true freshman quarterback who completed 233 out of 330 passes for a whopping 3,983 yards and ran for 352 yards, helping his team finish with an 11-3 record. He’s definitely a dual-threat guy, much like Luke Fahey, and he’s really showing off his skills and potential to be the starting QB in the future. But who will be the starting quarterback for the 2025 season?

Ryan Day’s stance on QB1 making things complicated for Luke Fahey

Currently, Ohio State has three primary contenders for the QB1 spot, which include redshirt freshman and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin, redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz, and true freshman Tavien St. Clair. All three QBs are highly talented, but none has seen significant snaps to command a dominant position as QB1, and Ryan Day? He has been tight-lipped in his stance to declare a clear front-runner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Ryan Day said both Lincoln and Julian handled the environment well in the spring game and did some things well, albeit against very vanilla looks. He said it’s a two-man race, with Tavien St. Clair just needing more reps and experience,” Dillon Davis, an OSU insider, relayed Ryan Day’s message on X.

Ryan Day’s 2025 season will be pivotal in determining who will be the future for the next 2-3 years behind the center for Ohio State. And that’s why he brought in 5-star highly talented Tavien St. Clair. As for Luke Fahey? The guy can also command the QB1 position, and he still has one season to play at the high school level and impress.