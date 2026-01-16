New Ohio State WR Coach Goes Back to LSU for Player That Auburn Desperately Wants

Ohio State isn’t easing into the Cortez Hankton era, and Auburn may be the first to feel it. With Brian Hartline headed to South Florida, the Buckeyes moved swiftly to put Hankton in charge of one of college football’s most dangerous passing attacks. He’s already making noise in the transfer portal, zeroing in on a top target that Auburn has been looking out for.

Kyle Parker is officially one of the hottest names in the transfer portal right now. The former LSU Tigers wideout has programs buzzing, but the latest twist has Ohio State quietly pulling ahead. Hankton isn’t wasting a second going all-in for Parker, the kind of attention only a program with Ohio State’s pedigree can offer.

After a solid 2025 season with 31 catches, 330 yards, and four touchdowns, Parker is coming off a breakout year that’s left SEC and Big Ten coaches circling.

Parker’s talent has drawn interest from Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU. With Alex Golesh trying to rebuild Auburn’s WR room after losing Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, and Eric Singleton, Parker could slot right into a lineup in need of playmakers and give quarterback Byrum Brown another dynamic target.

While Auburn has already added five receivers from USF, the hunt for another game-changing receiver continues. The battle is now a two-team race, with Ohio State’s elite WR room also vying to land the Texas native.

The Ohio State angle stands apart. The Buckeyes’ once-rich wide receiver room has shrunk with the departure of Carnell Tate to the NFL and Mylan Graham, Bryson Rodgers, Quincy Porter, and rookie Bodpegn Miller hitting the transfer portal. Parker would enter a room that was eager for production and leadership.

Parker has faced setbacks and injuries, including a ruptured tricep in 2024 and redshirting as a true freshman. He’s proven that he can bounce back and seize opportunities when it counts. Going to OSU, Parker will have a chance to step into the spotlight and be part of a legacy built on elite receivers. As the transfer window nears its end this Friday, the Buckeyes have quietly reshaped their roster.

Ohio State’s top transfer portal picks

Ohio State has seen an influx of transfers in the portal this offseason, losing a record 33 players. The program has had a busy few weeks, and the Buckeyes have been aggressive in landing top players.

Defensive lineman James Smith, a former Alabama five-star recruit who is expected to shake up Ohio State’s defensive front, is leading the charge. Smith, who weighs nearly 300 pounds, is prepared to compete for a starting position with Will Smith Jr. and Eddrick Houston. But he’s not the only piece bolstering the Buckeye defense.

The secondary that lost important players to the draft restores stability with the addition of safeties Terry Moore and Earl Little Jr. Between Moore’s medical redshirt comeback from Duke and Little’s breakout season at Florida State, Ohio State suddenly has a safety duo capable of making big plays, covering the loss of Caleb Downs.

On the offensive end, Ohio State added edge rusher Qua Russaw from Alabama and seasoned tight end Hunter Welcing, a seventh-year Northwestern player. Russaw gives the Buckeyes’ defensive line more depth and competition, while Welcing fills the obvious void left by departing tight ends Max Klare and Jelani Thurman.

Ohio State may have lost a ton of pieces, but ahead of the 2026 season, the Buckeyes feel like a whole new team that is all set for a big run.