New Ohio State WR Torches CBs After Jeremiah Smith Struggled

Just when Ohio State fans thought Jeremiah Smith was the only freshman phenom, another is emerging from his shadow and putting the entire cornerback room on notice. While Smith has been seen getting frustrated during practice, freshman wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. is stepping up to show why he’s next in line.

Chris Henry Jr. is turning heads with his practice reps against veteran corners, consistently getting the better of them to the point where he even beat expected CB1 Jermaine Mathews Jr. on a deep ball with ease. And for those wondering if he’ll see time on the field as a freshman, you may not have to wait too long.

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Reports surfaced that Chris Henry Jr. is showing up in first-team reps. So you can expect him to follow in Jeremiah Smith’s footsteps as a freshman breakout. He already has the pedigree as the son of the late NFL receiver Chris Henry, and his 5-star, 6’5” frame creates a combination of legacy and physical expectation that has him on a path to becoming the next true freshman elite.

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Ohio State’s WR room has changed. Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham are out of the picture, which provides a lane for Chris Henry Jr. It’s far from guaranteed, but it’s definitely a visible one. And he’s sprinting through it. That opening matters, but it should stay secondary in this story. The stronger point is that Henry’s flashes are showing up now, not just on paper, and that’s why his name is rising fast.

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Even WR coach Cortez Hankton, who’s seen his fair share of elite talent, sounds equal parts impressed and cautious with Henry Jr..

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“Talented, but he’s young, right?” he said. “Like all of the young guys, they have a lot to learn, but he’s done a good job. Just trying to get him to truly play at a high level with urgency and playing fast, but he’s so efficient and smooth, and he has length and ball skills. He’s an extremely talented young man. But he still has to improve every single day.”

The ceiling is obvious for Chris Henry Jr., but right now, urgency is the next step. And he’s even got the full endorsement from Jeremiah Smith, who called him “the next one up.” Coming from a star who just put up 1,200+ yards and looks like a future top-five NFL pick, it carries weight.

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“I never thought I’d meet anybody that’s quieter than me,” he said. “Chris is quiet, he’s so laid back, so chill, got that Cali vibe in him. Chris is another one, just came in, kept his head down, just working.”

Ohio State’s offense, which ranked in the top three nationally by PFSN metrics last season, saw QB Julian Sayin powering them through and finishing with an exceptional 78.4% completion rate and 31 touchdowns. Now put Chris Henry into that picture, and opponents already see the threat they’re up against. But before we crown anything, spring practice also humbled Jeremiah Smith while drawing attention to the Buckeyes’ secondary.

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Freshman CB Devin Sanchez frustrates Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State may have lost some of its top playmakers in Caleb Downs and David Igbinosun. But there’s no reason to fret with incoming CB Devin Sanchez, who’s voiced his desire to be a breakout freshman like Jeremiah Smith was. And on Friday’s practice, the former No. 1 CB stepped in and gave a solid reason why he should be starting in Year 1.

In one of the more heated moments from spring practice, Devin Sanchez forced a fumble on Jeremiah Smith, leaving him visibly frustrated. But as strange as it may sound, what frustrates their top WR is hope for Buckeye fans who expect a big season from the defense. After all, if Smith is getting tested like that in March, September will be a different test.

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Jeremiah Smith even described Sanchez as a “big, long corner who can run.” For context, he covered 100 meters in 10.8 seconds. Now, it’s iron sharpening iron. With Chris Henry Jr. rising, Jeremiah Smith sharpening, and Devin Sanchez dominating, Ohio State already looks formidable. Spring football on April 18 will give fans a clearer picture of what to expect from the Buckeyes this season.