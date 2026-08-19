New Ohio State WR Turns Heads at Scrimmage, Makes Strong Case For Starting Role

Ohio State does not just recruit elite wide receivers; it churns out future NFL first-rounders on a strict assembly line. But 2026 brings a different kind of buzz to Columbus. With superstar Jeremiah Smith locked in as the top target, everyone wondered who would step up next. Enter freshman Brock Boyd, a kid making a loud statement that he wants a starting spot right away.

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Former Ohio State linebacker and NFL veteran Bobby Carpenter watched Boyd closely during camp drills. He came away so impressed that he singled out the newcomer on his self-titled show, saying straight up, “I thought Brock Boyd looked really good in the scrimmage.”

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Carpenter pointed out that Boyd picked up roughly 70 yards on just a couple of catches during his evaluation window. These were not simple safety-valve throws. Boyd caught a deep shot downfield and ran a crisp over route that turned into heavy yardage. Plays like that quickly earn the room’s respect, especially among veteran receivers.

Junior receiver Brandon Inniss has backed up that sentiment, even before the scrimmage. “Brock’s cold day in, day out,” he said. “You see something new from Brock. He’s great. He’s very smart. Probably the smartest freshman I’ve had come through here in a long time. But Brock got that twitch for sure.”

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Imago Credits: Instagram @brockboyd_2

Brock Boyd arrived in Columbus as a 3-star recruit from Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas. Most might not give that ranking a hard look, but his production is a beast. He finished his high school career with 260 catches, 4,186 receiving yards, and 46 touchdowns. He put up 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns on 75 catches as a senior. The year before, he had 1,875 yards and 19 scores on 111 catches.

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The 3-star label clearly underestimated Boyd’s potential. He flipped from TCU to Ohio State and enrolled early. He made enough noise to become the first Buckeye freshman in 2026 to lose his black stripe, a milestone he reached on March 31 during his sixth spring practice.

“He was out there just making plays, diving for the ball, two defenders on him, doing a lot of crazy stuff,” he said. “It reminded me of myself when I first got here in the spring, just out there making plays and having fun. He’s going to play a lot this year.”

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That praise carries real weight inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Ohio State lost key production to the NFL draft, leaving open starter snaps outside, alongside Jeremiah Smith. Boyd’s knack for finding soft spots in zone defense, a habit honed against top-tier Texas high school competition, is exactly why coaches are taking his starting bid seriously this fall.

Brock Boyd has a strong case to start

Ohio State has no shortage of athletes. What separates receivers is often what happens after the ball leaves the QB’s hand. Brock Boyd appears to have a natural feel for it. At the Buckeyes’ third and final open practice on Aug. 8, he made an eye-catching play, hauling in a pass from Julian Sayin along the right sideline. Now, the freshman is in the conversation.

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Brock Boyd is one of three new receivers who have seen first-team snaps during preseason camp, joining fellow freshman Chris Henry Jr. and UTSA transfer Devin McCuin. The pecking order is still being sorted out. Jeremiah Smith is the obvious centerpiece, and Brandon Inniss is another important piece. But that second tier is wide open. And Boyd is running straight through the door.

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There is still a long way to go before anyone can pencil him in as a starter. Preseason flashes aren’t the same as producing on Saturdays. Sometimes, freshmen who arrive with plenty of hype face humbling situations too. But Ohio State doesn’t need Brock Boyd to become Jeremiah Smith overnight. It needs someone to consistently win behind him. And right now, he is making a pretty convincing case that he can be that guy.