New OSU CB Announces Jeremiah Smith’s Role in Joining Ohio State to Replace NFL-Bound Starter

Hours later, after landing former Alabama CB Cam Calhoun, Ohio State secured another SEC corner with a real pedigree. Former Georgia CB Dominick Kelly became the third SEC-trained corner in a suddenly reshaped Buckeyes’ secondary. He’s bringing three years of eligibility and a very specific reason for choosing Columbus. And it starts with who he expects to line up against every day in practice – Jeremiah Smith.

“A thousand percent,” Dominick Kelly said in his BuckeyeBoyz interview on January 21 when discussing competition. “That was something that definitely went into the decision factor.”

Kelly understands exactly what waits for him at Ohio State, and he is not shying away from it. He is actively chasing it. He acknowledged he knows he will be lining up against NFL-level receivers immediately.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “Nothing is more valuable than having that competition in practice.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State at Ohio State Nov 1, 2025 Columbus, Ohio, USA Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day coaches his team before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251101_djc_mb3_003

At Ohio State, that competition begins with Jeremiah Smith. He just completed one of the most productive seasons by a WR in program history and has already confirmed he is returning for 2026. He finished the 2025 season with 87 receptions, 1,243 yards, and 12 touchdowns, ranking seventh nationally in catches, fourth in yards, and firmly establishing himself as a weekly matchup problem. His decision to stay fundamentally reshaped Ohio State’s offensive outlook and, quietly, its defensive recruiting pitch.

Dominick Kelly sees it as preparation, not pressure. He referenced his background playing against elite competition in high school and how that environment accelerated his development.

“Being able to go against somebody that is one of the best in the country, just the room, the best in the country, period,” he said. “They go all out on Saturdays, and going against somebody like that gives you confidence.”

That confidence, in Dominick Kelly’s view, translates directly to game day. His path to Columbus has been unconventional but instructive. Originally a member of the 2026 recruiting class, he reclassified into 2025 and signed with Georgia after transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He had previously committed to USC before flipping to the Bulldogs.

At IMG, Dominick Kelly recorded 17 tackles, four interceptions, and two pass breakups in 2024. A year earlier at Tampa Robinson, he totaled 24 tackles, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack. His athletic profile extends beyond football. He is a multi-sport athlete who ran track and wrestled, clocking an 11.16 in the 100-meter dash to qualify for the FHSAA 2A regional meet in May 2024. At Georgia, he appeared in 10 games as a freshman, recording three tackles and three pass breakups.

Per Pro Football Focus, Dominick Kelly played 61 defensive snaps, allowing three catches for 73 yards and one touchdown on seven targets. He was not projected to start for Georgia in 2026. The Bulldogs return Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones and added Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams and USC corner Braylon Conley. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s numbers did not favor hesitation either.

Ohio State’s secondary in transition

Dominick Kelly’s arrival comes amid a broader movement on Ohio State’s defense. CB Davison Igbinosun is NFL-bound. He accepted a Senior Bowl invite to improve his draft stock after a season marked by physical coverage and penalty concerns. Aaron Scott Jr. and Bryce West entered the portal, leaving a thin group behind Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Devin Sanchez.

Dominick Kelly, ranked as the No. 10 available CB by 247Sports before the window closed, filled a real need. He will compete with Calhoun, freshmen Jordan Thomas and Jay Timmons, redshirt sophomore Miles Lockhart, and redshirt freshman Jordyn Woods.

“Everything really happens for a reason, and I’m so glad to be here at Ohio State,” he told Lettermen Row, which first reported his commitment.

Dominick Kelly becomes Ohio State’s 15th transfer addition of the 2026 cycle. He knows the Buckeyes are selling competition. And with Jeremiah Smith leading the offense, that competition is fierce and constant.