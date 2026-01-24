New OSU Player Who Ryan Day Brought as Double Safety Net, Sends Emotional Message

Ryan Day is leaving nothing to chance for the 2026 season. After a tough 14-24 loss to Miami and losing their championship dream, Day is making sure their 2026 squad has no holes. That’s exactly why he got another explosive kicker for the 2026 season: Cooper Peterson. Now, doubling down on his commitment to the Bucks, Peterson appeared rather emotional in a message on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m blessed to announce my commitment to play football and continue my academic career at The Ohio State University,” Ohio State commit kicker Cooper Peterson said on X. “I want to thank God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity to play football at Ohio State.”

“I want to thank Coach Daniels, Coach Keys, and Coach Day for giving me this amazing opportunity to play football at an amazing program. Thank you to my family for making everything possible, and without their support, I wouldn’t be in the position I am right now,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Texas A&M, who’ve witnessed and addressed its kicking inconsistencies in 2025, Ohio State’s kicking position has created major trouble for them last season, too. Their kicker, Jayden Fielding, missed a short, crucial 27-yard field goal against Indiana, which could have tied the game, becoming a defining moment for the Bucks. That’s exactly why they brought in two kickers this offseason. Ryan Day got Connor Hawkins from Baylor and now Peterson for the 2026 class.

Peterson plays high school football at Corvian Community School in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, he delivered a convincing performance in the 2025 season, going 8 of 9 on field goals with a career-long kick of 49 yards. Beyond field goals, his expertise extends to kickoffs and punts, too. He recorded 57 touchdowns on 68 kickoffs, limiting opponent returns while handling punting duties for Corvian, averaging 47.3 yards per punt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having attended the Ohio State game in the 2025 season in Week 3 and the 2024 season for the Iowa game, Peterson developed a strong bond with Ryan Day. But the head coach is not the only one on the staff who shares a bond with the player. That circle also includes special teams coordinator and inside WR coach Parker Fleming. Peterson, meanwhile, had an offer for a move to Michigan State, but he ultimately made his move to Ohio State.

The best part is that Peterson is constantly developing. He emphasizes that he has focused heavily on extending his range over the past year and sees long-distance kicking as his strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’d say I’m probably good from 55 to 60 yards,” Peterson told Bucknuts back in September. “My coach is happy to send me out there for longer field goals; in practice, we attempt it from 60 all the time. As I’ve gotten in the gym more and gotten stronger, everything has just progressed.”

Now, if Peterson keeps building on that momentum, he might get the starting role sooner than expected. However, with that success, troubles keep hitting Ryan Day, with a former player raising doubts about the Buckeyes’ head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Ohio State player questions Ryan Day

Former Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers openly questions Ryan Day’s playcalling after their late-season struggles in the 2025 season. Chambers shares his thoughts after Day steps in to call plays himself after Brian Hartline left for a head coaching job at South Florida.

The struggles were visible in the final two games, as Chambers made his opinion clear on the Buckeye Backers.

“Of course, I’m not an offensive coordinator,” Chambers said. “I don’t know how to call a game, but I feel like there are some times where Coach Day’s a little on his heels as far as play-calling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The concern makes sense. Ohio State was aggressive against Michigan, taking multiple shots downfield on first and second downs under Hartline. But Chambers, a former Detroit Lions free agent, couldn’t see the same aggressive play-calling from Ryan Day.

They scored just 14 points against Miami and failed to move the ball or score touchdowns easily against the Hurricanes’ physical defense. The Hurricanes’ physical defense dominated from the get-go. They forced a 72-yard pick-six on Julian Sayin, with star QB Carson Beck doing the rest to grab the victory.

So, if Ryan Day and his team really want to get their championship status back, the offense needs to get stronger.