New Police Report Spells More Trouble for Arrested Georgia Players Amid Ongoing Kirby Smart Probe

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia Jan 1, 2026 New Orleans, LA, USA Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives prior to the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20260101_hlf_si2_004

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia Jan 1, 2026 New Orleans, LA, USA Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives prior to the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20260101_hlf_si2_004

Reckless driving incidents continue to plague Athens during Kirby Smart’s UGA tenure. On February 18, UGA’s linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested for “exceeding the maximum limit.” The UGA duo’s public apologies are now under scrutiny, as a new police report details a high-speed chase and an initial failure to comply with law enforcement, escalating the severity of the incident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a report by a police officer stationed near Olympic Drive, where the incident occurred, Cole and Ikinnagbon seem not to be cooperating with the officer. The officer, as per the report, recorded Chris Cole driving his Mercedes GLE at 105 mph. Following him closely behind was Darren Ikinnagbon, driving his white Mercedes GLE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the officer put his LIDAR device away, he anticipated Ikinnagbon to be “only 10 feet behind the first vehicle.” Then, the vehicles slowed to around 60 mph, and the officer pulled to the edge of the lane. The vehicles, however, maintained the speed, and the officer drove a “quarter of a mile behind the two cars” and activated the siren. Only then did both Cole’s and Ikinnagbon’s cars pull over.

The details have emerged after Cole and Ikinnagbon issued a public apology for their infractions. “I deeply regret the impact and negative attention this has caused for my coaches, teammates, and family,” Cole wrote in his statement. “I respect the process and will cooperate fully as the matter is reviewed. And I remain committed to upholding the values of our program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Cole is saying the right things off the field, his importance on it cannot be overstated. This year, he is a crucial puzzle piece for Kirby Smart’s natty hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Cole’s on-field production, including 60 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, highlights why his potential suspension is a major concern for a linebacker corps that has already lost key players to the NFL draft and transfer portal. Coming into the 2026 season, Kirby Smart lost CJ Allen to the NFL draft and Kris Jones, along with Elo Modozie, to the portal. That makes Raylen Wilson and Chris the only seniors on the team.

Darren Ikinnagbon, on the other hand, was going to have his first breakthrough season in 2026. Even though he has apologized and regrets “not living up to that standard” and disappointing his “coaches, teammates, family, and incredible fans,” the fresh details may make his 2026 prospects uncertain. Ikinnagbon came as a four-star prospect from Hillside, New Jersey, and totaled 2 tackles in five games in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Football releases statement on Cole and Ikinnagbon’s arrests

Georgia Football has seen its fair share of traffic and reckless driving incidents from its players. Reports show around 300 traffic offenses since Smart came to Athens in 2016. Furthermore, since January 2023, more than 25 players have been arrested or faced DUI charges. Most recently, UGA players Nitro Tuggle, Marques Easley, and Nyier Daniels faced driving-related arrests and had to leave the program, eventually. Can the same happen to Cole and Darren?

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a UGA spokesperson said about the players’ arrest. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

If Georgia decides to part ways with the players, it could be a major blow. The transfer portal is currently closed, and the players left in it won’t match UGA’s standards. It’s more likely that Kirby Smart might address the infractions with temporary suspensions, fines, or team education and counseling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each case is on a case-by-case basis,” Smart said about UGA players’ arrests. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.”

Kirby Smart had already made it clear in the past what awaits players who get into legal situations. The head coach confirmed that Georgia’s NIL collective has the right to impose significant financial fines independently on players, especially when it comes to driving infractions. The program also mandates defensive driving courses and can slap suspensions on players to address extreme speeds.

Meanwhile, both Cole and Ikinnagbon were released on bail quickly after their arrest at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Cole posted a $25 bond, whereas Ikinnagbon posted a $39 bond for the same. Now, it remains to be seen what decision Kirby Smart takes, especially after the fresh details emerged.