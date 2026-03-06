New QB Revelation Suggests Fernando Mendoza Is on Same Tier as LSU Joe Burrow

The NFL Combine showcased the best of college football, but the undisputed No. 1 pick in the draft skipped the drills. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza saw a rise in his stock after the Hoosiers’ national championship win. However, there have been a few naysayers as well. But if you line up his stats against former Heisman winners, Mendoza is in elite company.

In a post on X, business major student Adam Carter shared statistical data comparing Mendoza with former round-1 quarterbacks. The list included Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix, and Baker Mayfield. The metrics used for comparison were deep accuracy rate (20+ yards), clean-pocket accuracy rate, big-time throw percentage under pressure (BTT%), and pressure-to-sack rate.

What’s turning heads is Mendoza’s poise under pressure, evidenced by a stellar 7.6% big-time throw rate when hurried. This ability to deliver downfield, combined with a clean-pocket accuracy over 72% and an 18% pressure-to-sack rate, paints a picture of a quarterback who doesn’t just manage the game; he dictates it. Mendoza’s stats exceeded the benchmark across the metrics.

In comparison, Joe Burrow posted a 59.5% deep accuracy rate, a 74.5% clean pocket accuracy rate, a 9.3% BTT% under pressure, and a 19.1% pressure-to-sack rate. While Burrow’s historic 2019 season set an impossibly high bar, the fact that Mendoza is even in the same statistical conversation, particularly given that his pressure-to-sack rate is even lower, suggests he shares that rare gene for pocket awareness and survival.

Mendoza also performed better than players like C.J. Stroud and Baker Mayfield in the clean-pocket accuracy metric. Not many players can boast about that, and it shows that Mendoza deserves the No. 1 pick despite the criticism he has been receiving. However, he is still projected as a Tier 2 high-level NFL starter.

While the numbers suggest Mendoza has the talent to succeed anywhere, one team with the top pick, the Las Vegas Raiders, has already taken a keen interest, and the feeling appears to be mutual.

Fernando Mendoza excited about a potential Raiders venture and Tom Brady

It seems like the Las Vegas Raiders are not too concerned with the criticism surrounding Mendoza. During the NFL Combine, Fernando Mendoza met with the Raiders, an experience he spoke about with clear excitement.

“I was lucky enough to interview with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Mendoza said Friday morning at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. “It was a fantastic interview. The coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays and did some work on the board. I thought it was a great meeting.

“I know they have the No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft. I’m excited for the opportunity, and whichever team drafts me, I’m going to give them everything I’ve got.”

While Mendoza did say that he would be grateful to any team that drafts him, the Raiders appear to be his priority. A big reason for that is legendary quarterback Tom Brady, someone Mendoza idolizes.

“Yeah, I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady? I mean, more Super Bowl rings than anybody,” Mendoza said. “That opportunity would be fantastic. I believe Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and to have the chance to be mentored by him would mean a lot.

“Especially because I’m all about learning. From Day 1, there’s so much for me to learn. It’s going to be a long journey, and potentially having a mentor like that would be pretty meaningful.”

With the Combine done and dusted, Mendoza has a month before the NFL Draft determines where his professional future begins.