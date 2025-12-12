New South Carolina OC Makes Big LaNorris Sellers Announcement After QB’s Latest Act Fuels Exit Buzz

After the season-ending defeat to Clemson, South Carolina fans hardly had time to recover before the next wave of uncertainty struck. And in the middle of all that is LaNorris Sellers whose one ski trip was enough to send the fanbase spiraling into transfer-portal paranoia. And with two years of eligibility remaining, Sellers can choose to stay at South Carolina, use the portal, or even take a risk by joining the NFL. But the program is pushing forward with a new OC, Kendal Briles, who has a whole lot of hope with Sellers being part of the future.

The newly hired OC was brutally honest and didn’t pretend to have the inside scoop, saying, “I think you know I’m probably not 100 percent in the loop. What’s going on with LaNorris, I think they had some conversation, he’s going to make a decision and put confidence….You know, we all want him to be in this program and be the start quarterback.”

Even without a decision from Sellers, HC Shane Beamer announced Briles as the new OC alongside Randy Clements and Stan Drayton who aims to fix an offense that ranked second-worst in the SEC. And Briles’ mission is to build around the 6-foot-3, 240-pound dual-threat quarterback who passed for 2,520 yards, ran for 674 more, and pushed this program into the spotlight before a terrible 4-8 collapse. Sellers’ next move can reshape this entire plan, but Briles’ message was clear that this is still LaNorris’ offense, if he wants it.

