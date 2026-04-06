New Twist in Deion Sanders’ Health Status, Days After IV Patch Sparked Concerns

Just days after an IV patch sparked nationwide concern for Deion Sanders’ health, a casual dinner video has flipped the script. But for a coach whose health has been a constant storyline, what appears to be good news might be more complicated.

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Healthy banter and smiles filled the dinner table in the latest Gille King post. While Deion Sanders was roasting Wallace Peeples, what caught everyone’s eye was that Coach Prime was not wearing his IV bag. After multiple health scares last year, it was a sigh of relief for everyone. The video captured Sanders teasing Wally, who was inhaling his food. He told Wally to slow down, as no one is going to run away with his food.

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After being on a rollercoaster of health scares, concerns rose again during spring practice when Coach Prime was seen with an IV bag. Speculation about his health deteriorating resurfaced. Although there was no statement to that effect, it seems he is doing better.

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Sanders conquered his battle against cancer in 2025. It was an aggressive, high-risk bladder cancer, followed by surgery to remove his bladder. However, the torment didn’t end for the coach as, in late 2025, he went through another surgery, but this time for blood clots. The procedure was an aspiration thrombectomy that involved the left popliteal artery, located behind the knee, and the tibial arteries.

“Same position,” Sanders said as he got comfortable in the hospital bed. “Never doubting God. I’m never stressed. Never second-guessing.” He is a true testament to never giving up. The very next day after his procedure, he was back on the field with Colorado, registering their last win of the season, defeating Iowa State 24-17.

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Coach Prime and his winning attitude

Despite all the health scares the coach has been giving us, one thing remains unmatched: his love for the game. Everyone thought that with an IV drip dangling from him, the coach would go easy on them. But he kept his reputation as a hardcore coach. The dressing room got a good pep talk on “no more excuses” from the coach.

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“Can y’all give me everything you got for hour eight?” Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, said during a team meeting posted by Well Off Media. “Y’all saying it, but don’t believe it. Hour and 8. An hour and 8 minutes to work. That’s it. What is wrong with y’all coordinators? We good? I want eight. Yo, y’all good? If you don’t practice on Tuesday, you ain’t playing in the game. We’re good with that, sir? We good with that?”

He is focused on taking Colorado to the top with a whole new roster and staff changes. Brennan Marion joined the Buffaloes as their new offensive coordinator. He is taking no chances this season. Despite all the surgeries, nothing can slow him down.

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“I’m energized to do what I know we’re capable of doing, and that’s winning,” he said. “I mean ‘winning winning,’ not just winning…not just getting bowl eligible but winning winning.”