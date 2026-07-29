New Update Announced in Ex-SEC Athlete’s Eligibility Lawsuit Against NCAA

Ever since Diego Pavia’s injunction against the NCAA, several athletes have filed eligibility lawsuits, seeking extra years of college ball. While Pavia’s case was based on his JUCO years, the athletes found another provision. Missouri DL Sterling Webb used it to file for a fifth year. Now, there’s a crucial update in his legal battle.

As reported earlier, Sterling Webb’s lawsuit hearing was scheduled for July 29. But now, the NCAA has filed a motion for a “change of judge.” The motion was granted, and the NCAA didn’t provide a specific reason for its request. Despite that, the hearing is still expected to take place this week. However, the exact date is not known.

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The hearing was initially set for 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis County and was to be presided over by Judge Brian H. May. In his lawsuit, Webb has used the NCAA’s own 5-for-5 eligibility rule to claim a fifth year. It states that the SEC program already has a roster spot open for him and that denying him eligibility would lead to the loss of NIL and revenue-sharing money.

“[Missouri] wants him on the field in 2026. Webb wants to play,” the lawsuit reads. “The only thing standing between Webb and his final season is the NCAA.”

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Before Webb filed his eligibility lawsuit, a judge had granted Texas OL Cole Hutson a fifth year of eligibility. The NCAA’s 5-for-5 rule allows athletes in the 2027 class to use their full five years of eligibility. The judge, however, applied it retroactively for Hutson and granted a TRO against the NCAA. The decision was notable since Hutson had even played in the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp. But now he will likely return to Texas. The NCAA, though, has opposed the ruling.

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“The new age-based eligibility model is a clear, common-sense rule that will protect opportunities for future generations of students,” the NCAA said in a statement to On3. “We intend to defend the rules made by NCAA members exercising their collective judgment about what is best for college sports. Continued attempts by some to get more than the rules provided make clear that working with Congress is the only way to bring stability to college sports.”

Apart from Hutson, Ohio judge Christopher Wagner had also granted a temporary injunction to 15 D1 basketball players, also applying the ‘5-for-5’ rule retroactively. Judge Wagner noted that the NCAA ‘arbitrarily’ excluded previous classes of athletes and tried to evade judicial review. Wagner also noted the NCAA tried to ‘punish’ member institutions for legal participation.

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Given the plethora of rulings against the NCAA, it’s widely expected that Sterling Webb’s lawsuit will succeed. If he comes back, surely, it will be a major boost for Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri.

Eli Drinkwitz mentioned Sterling Webb at the SEC Media Days

Webb has played four seasons in college so far. He played two at New Mexico State (2022-23) and another two at the SEC program. In the 2024 season, he played in all games for Missouri and started three. In all, his 18 tackles and 1 TFL were also a factor in Missouri achieving a 10-win season.

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“Chris McClellan and there was Sterling Webb. Now it’s his chance. It’s his opportunity. It’s that opportunity for a guy like Greg McElroy to get his chance his senior year and play a really good senior year,” Drinkwitz said at the SEC Media Days this year. “That’s what some of our guys have on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s what makes college football so special. It’s still a developmental opportunity, and so I’m excited.”

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Sterling Webb’s 2025 season was especially pivotal for him, although he didn’t reach his peak yet. In total, he notched 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 6 QB hurries. Earlier, his 2025 season would have been the end of his college career. Now, with the NCAA’s eligibility rule, he has the chance to propel his NFL draft stock. And by the looks of Eli Drinkwitz’s statement, Webb seems firmly in the head coach’s plans for 2026.