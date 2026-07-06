New Utah HC Adopts Kyle Whittingham Mantra He Originally Coined While Succeeding Urban Meyer

One of the perks of being a head coach in college football is the immense influence that comes with it. Beyond influencing players’ style of play, one can also influence their lifestyles. Interestingly, it extends beyond players. Kyle Whittingham’s successor at Utah, Morgan Scalley, is no exception, as he revealed a major lesson he learned from Whittingham while facing a similar experience at the Utes.

“I have to be me,” Scalley revealed in an interview with the Deseret News. “That’s one thing I learned from Kyle. Kyle took over from Urban. That was a tough position for him to be in, taking over from Urban, who flipped the script on Utah football. So, it’s no different.”

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Morgan Scalley never got to work on Meyer’s coaching staff, but he was not far from the coaching change at Utah from Meyer to Whittingham in 2005. Scalley was a defensive back at Utah from 2001 to 2004 and was in his senior year when Meyer led them to an undefeated season. Whittingham, the defensive coordinator at the time, was charged with leading the program following Meyer’s 22-2 record in two seasons. It was such a big shoe to fill, but Whittingham found his way.

After leaving college, Scalley returned to the Utes as an administrative assistant in 2006, then a graduate assistant in 2007. He went on to become the safeties coach, recruiting coordinator and even had some special teams duties added to his responsibilities. Eventually, he followed Whittingham’s path and became the defensive coordinator in 2016. Nine years later, Scalley is in the same situation that Whittingham faced 21 years ago. He now has to succeed a legendary head coach who transformed the program in a dramatic way.

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Having seen how Whittingham handled the situation after taking over from Meyer, Scalley has used this lesson to his advantage. Now, Scalley is relieving the pressure and resisting any urge to be who he is not. And more than that, Scalley believes in what he is building at Utah, despite the doubts and high expectations.

“It’s a very tough task for me. You know, and people are looking at me and, ‘Well, this better work. I believe in it. I believe in what we’re doing. Trust the process, trust that the culture and what we’re building here is going to succeed.”

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However, while Whittingham was himself, he retained many of Meyer’s coaching principles. Moreover, he never failed to contact Meyer for advice on running the program. Hence, Whittingham stayed true to himself while following a footprint. And despite Whittingham not exiting the program in the best way, Scalley has chosen to maintain their relationship.

Scalley’s relationship with Whittingham presently

Whittingham decided to coach the Utah Utes for the 2026 season but desired a salary increase. Unfortunately, the Utes would only meet that demand if Whittingham gave Scalley, the coach-in-waiting, full decision-making authority. Whittingham disagreed and left the program based on a situation that could strain his relationship with Scalley. But Scalley has denied such strain.

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“I have a great relationship with Kyle Whittingham, and honestly, I love him. I wish him and that program nothing but success, but my focus is on our program,” Scalley said. “There has been a lot of focus on, and I understand the why, but man, do we have an incredible team right here and an amazing opportunity, and I need to devote all my time and energy to those guys.”

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Whittingham took some of Scalley’s players and assistant coaches to Michigan. Even then, the latter claimed he is fine with his actions, as he would also do what is best for his program.