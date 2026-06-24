New Virginia Tech AD Makes James Franklin Expectations Clear After Landing $1.6M Deal

Virginia Tech is entering a new chapter after longtime athletic director Whit Babcock stepped down following 12 years in Blacksburg. The Hokies have turned to former Florida Atlantic AD Brian White to lead the department, and the new hire is already sounding upbeat about the future, especially with James Franklin at the helm.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think Coach Franklin is one of the very best coaches in the country. He’s going to win a national championship at Virginia Tech,” White said at the press conference at Lane Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hokies landed White after 26 days of searching. The new AD joins the program on a reported 5-year, $8 million contract. This includes an annual base compensation of $500,000 and an annual supplemental compensation of $1,100,000.

According to the new AD, he accepted the job for only one reason: James Franklin. While the talk of a national championship may seem like a distant dream, White has a history of working with exceptional coaches. His resume includes hiring Dusty May, who later won the national championship with Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Franklin, the ACC will be a breather of a sort after going through the gauntlet of Big Ten powerhouses every year. Even in that highly competitive sphere, the former Penn State head coach still took the Lions to the semifinal of the CFP. His tenure at Happy Valley also saw the program win a Big Ten Championship.

For Virginia Tech, Franklin has been a major asset since he started his tenure in November 2025. He yielded a massive $20 million gift just two weeks into his tenure and, in June 2026, a staggering $75 million donation. This money can easily boost the team’s NIL chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The blueprint that (new coach) James Franklin has had in his career from Vandy to Penn State translates very well to that league,” White said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Franklin joined the Virginia after 12 seasons with Penn State, leaving with a 104–45 record. After Joe Paterno, Franklin was the second-winningest coach in the modern history of Penn State. The roadmap to success for Virginia Tech has changed since Franklin’s hiring. He has managed to take the recruitment class from over 100 to the top 25 in just 3 weeks. After a disappointing season last year, there is nothing to lose, but for the class of 2026, Franklin managed to get seven 4-star prospects.

Terry Wiggins, 4-star LB, is considered the crown jewel. He flipped his commitment from Penn State to Virginia Tech. As a Thanksgiving miracle, Pierce Petersohn, an elite 4-star tight end prospect, flipped from Penn State following Jame Franklin to Virginia Tech. When it comes to the class of 2027, Peter Bourque, the signal caller, has officially pledged to Virginia Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

What role does the hiring of new AD Brian White play?

Brian White has made his presence felt in his introductory press conference with clear intentions. He has his first goal ready: to emphasize growing Virginia Tech’s resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be at a place where my skill sets match what’s needed,” White said. At his previous homes, Florida Atlantic and Missouri, his fundraisers helped collect funds for NIL.

There is no doubt in the caliber White holds. In his final stretch at Florida Atlantic, his hiring of Dusty May for the Atlantic basketball team led the Owls to a historic 2023 NCAA Final Four appearance. He raised donations, including $26.4 million in a single fiscal year for FAU while transitioning it to the AAC.

Even in Missouri, the new Hokies AD was instrumental in similar fundraising initiatives. And while the success on the field will be looked at, White will also be judged on whether he can keep the program competitive in the ever-evolving NIL world.