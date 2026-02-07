New York College Football Team Relieved After John Harbaugh Nearly Stole Coach for Giants

For a college program, holding onto a position coach is rarely headline news. But when that coach has 40 years of NFL experience and is being courted by the New York Giants, keeping him becomes a major victory. John Harbaugh has hired Mike Bloomgren as the Giants’ new offensive line coach. Syracuse fans are relieved that their veteran offensive line coach, who was a strong contender for the position, has decided to remain with the Orange.

Juan Castillo was hired this offseason by head coach Fran Brown, bringing 40 years of NFL experience to the Orange offensive line. But his name began to resurface in NFL circles even before he coached his first game with the Orange army. The New York Giants were looking for a new OL coach, and Castillo suddenly found himself in consideration for one of the league’s high-profile coaching spots.

But why were the Giants interested in the first place? Castillo’s resume backs it all up. He has over decades of NFL coaching experience, including long stints with the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles. Only a few can match his versatility as a coach, having worked with Pro Bowl linemen, running backs, and even tight ends.

What also made him a contender was his history with John Harbaugh. The two have worked together in Baltimore and under Andy Reid on the Eagles. That professional connection made Castillo a perfect fit for the team.

Castillo’s staying with Syracuse is a huge relief. After a tough 3-9 record in his second season at the Orange, Fran Brown is looking to revitalize the program.

“Juan is a pro,” said the head coach when Castillo was hired. “He’s a professional at everything he does. He’s a tireless worker, and I’m honored to work with him. I feel as though this is one of the best hires I’ve been able to make since becoming the coach here at Syracuse.”

Castillo brings exactly the kind of experience Syracuse needs, including his most recent stint with the Washington Commanders, where he coached tight ends in 2022 to help Cole Kmet lead the team in receptions and yards before taking over as run game coordinator in 2023. He also spent a year at UCLA coaching the offensive line in 2024 and returned to Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2025. With Castillo in the mix, Syracuse is heading into the next season with a clear plan.

Syracuse is rolling

Coach Fran Brown’s offseason overhaul is about more than just one coach; he’s rebuilding the staff from the ground up to instill a new identity. Starting with RB coach Dennis Thomas, who is stepping up from his quality-control position to take on some major responsibilities. Although Thomas has been with Syracuse since 2023, when he began as Director of High School Relations, he’ll be the one running the day-to-day for the backfield.

Syracuse brought in Ahmad Miller and Ju’Juan Johnson to fill gaps in the backfield after Malachi James transferred, Will Nixon declared for the NFL Draft, and Yasin Willis left for Kansas.

Then there’s the new coach of the Nickels, Marcus Walker, who brings a proven track record of developing talent. He mentored cornerbacks to All-Conference honors at multiple stops, including Towson, McNeese, Henderson State, and his alma mater, Oklahoma.

Syracuse has also added multiple support staff. Overall, it’s a mix of new faces and promotions to give Syracuse a strong push for 2026.