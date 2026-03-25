$10B NFL Team Pits OSU Teammates Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles Against Each Other

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and all the franchises are busy attending collegiate Pro Days to scout players based on their needs. Likewise, personnel from an NFC franchise valued at $10 billion visited the University of Ohio for their Pro Day.

The New York Giants released former starter Bobby Okereke to open up $9 million in open space. Unfortunately, it left a void, with head coach John Harbaugh now finding the best fit for that role. The Giants’ personnel were seen having conversations with linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles at Columbus. Unfortunately, they have only one open space for a linebacker, which could potentially create a rift between the two LBs when it comes to their selection.

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Football insider Adam King captured the interaction between John Harbaugh, Matt Patricia, and Sonny Styles. They were also seen talking to Arvell Reese. The NFC East team is picking 5th in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Both Reese and Styles are top targets for the Giants due to their excellent performances. Last season, Reese had 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. His performance against the Ohio Bobcats, particularly, stands out, as both of the pass deflections came in that game. Besides that, he also contributed a sack and seven tackles, helping the Buckeyes limit the Bobcats to just 9 points. The same can be said about Styles as well. With 83 tackles, three pass deflections, one sack, a forced fumble, and an interception, he has been a defensive pillar for the team.

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While Reese has been with the Buckeyes for two seasons, 2025 marked Styles’ fourth season with the college football team. From seniority, the latter is a little ahead, but that will hardly matter since both of them recorded the same time (4.46 seconds) in the 40 metre dash during the NFL Combine. There are a lot of things at play for the Giants and Harbaugh. According to the official NFL site, Reese has a prospect grade of 7.04, declaring him a Pro Bowl talent. On the other hand, Styles is only rated 6.47.

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Regardless, when it comes to fitting Harbaugh’s system, the 6’5” and 244-pounder provides wider coverage in comparison to Reese. Similarly, Reese’s athleticism could bring a major boost to the edge rusher department. While both of them are expected to be top-10 prospects, the Giants only have one first-round pick (No. 5). However, it is not just the Giants who have these two LBs on their radar. Several other franchises are also eyeing them.

Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese have caught a lot of attention

The linebacker duo from the Ohio State Buckeyes has already turned a lot of heads with their performances. It is not just their performance last season, but also how they helped the Buckeyes become the national champions in 2024. While the New York Giants’ head coach, John Harbaugh, was spotted talking with both of them, he could face challenges from other NFL franchises in drafting either of them.

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Imago Ohio State’s Arvell Reese speaks to the media during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Defensive players-needy franchises such as the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and the Cleveland Browns are eyeing Styles. The former two have the No.2 and 4 picks. As for the Browns, they have the sixth pick. Styles’ versatility and defensive capabilities are a major factor for them wanting to draft him. According to Pro Football Focus’ Jordan Plocher’s mock draft, the Titans are the favorites in drafting Styles at no. 4.

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Coming to Reese, a similar situation is brewing for him as well. The Jets are also a top candidate in drafting Reese. Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald thinks New York will be the new home for the Cleveland native. He fits the description of someone who can rush the passer, drop into coverage, and defend the run. Apart from them, there are the Arizona Cardinals at no.3. Last season, the Cardinals finished with a defense rank of 29th in pressure rate, struggling against the run. The 2025 Consensus All-American could fulfill those requirements for them

These picks could alter the Giants’ draft strategy. Three of the four teams above the Giants are looking for defensive-minded players. There’s a possibility that neither of them could end up on the blue side of New York. It remains to be seen how things unfold on April 23 and whether the two linebackers will still be friends after dividing the NFL into two.