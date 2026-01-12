$8.1B NFL Team Get Stern Dante Moore Warning as Oregon Sign Heir Dylan Raiola

Dante Moore still hasn’t made a clear call on returning to Eugene, but that decision must be fast-tracked by the Wednesday, January 14th, NFL declaration deadline. Oregon just landed former Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, and the move has instantly shaken up the Ducks’ quarterback room.

With Raiola in the fold, a player who has more career starts than Moore, the sophomore star could pivot toward the NFL Draft, where the New York Jets hold the No. 2 pick. Still, that path isn’t clean either. Jets insider Rich Cimini has already raised a red flag about Moore, putting another twist on an already tense situation.

“He is only 20 years old, he has only 18 college starts,” Cimin said on January 8th. “And if you look at the recent first-round quarterbacks with fewer than 20 starts — it is not a promising field.”

Cimini goes on to name players like Anthony Richardson, Trey Lance, and Dwayne Haskins—talents who were “thrown to the wolves” before they were ready. The only star in that group is Cam Newton, but even he made an entry to the NFL with a Heisman and a National Title under his belt. “So beware of the college quarterback with very few starts,” Cimini goes on to say. So, the gap between Moore and his peers is one of experience, and that is what is irking others.

Mendoza already has 30 career starts. Moore is closer to 19 or 20. That matters. More starts mean more real-game reps, faster processing, and better instincts. That’s why scouts see Mendoza as the more pro-ready, high-floor prospect, while Moore’s limited starting experience continues to raise eyebrows. Some analysts even call it a major red flag and believe another year in college could help him a lot.

History backs that concern. Dwayne Haskins entered the NFL after just one full season as a starter and struggled badly in Washington. In his rookie season, he racked up 29 sacks, struggling to read opposing defenses. Over 16 starts, he went just 3-10, throwing 12 touchdowns against 14 picks, and his quarterback rating stayed pretty rough the whole year.

Trey Lance followed a similar path. He was picked third overall after one full season at North Dakota State, only to see injuries and inexperience derail his time in San Francisco. There are exceptions, of course. Cam Newton started only 14 games at Auburn before going No. 1 overall in 2011. But he had already won the Heisman and a national title, and from Day 1 in the NFL, he looked ready, setting rookie records and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

So that’s the crossroads for Dante Moore. Does he follow the Cam Newton blueprint? Or become another cautionary tale of leaving too early?

It’s still not his time

One big reason Dante Moore looks like a risky pick compared to Fernando Mendoza? They went head-to-head in the Peach Bowl semifinals on January 9th, and the contrast was rather staggering. Moore’s performance exposed some serious flaws in decision-making and ball security under pressure. Moore had three first-half turnovers, an interception, and two fumbles, which directly led to 21 points for Indiana.

Analysts say those are exactly the areas he needs to clean up. After the game, guys like Dane Brugler from The Athletic and Oregon beat reporter Zachary Neel suggested Moore would benefit from another year in school to develop further. That said, there’s no denying Moore’s talent. He’s got a strong arm, good accuracy, and the upside to be a top-five pick if he declares.

But his lack of experience and that rough outing against Indiana make a strong case for him to return for one more college season. If he does come back, most reports say Dylan Raiola is ready to redshirt in 2026 and sit behind Moore, taking over as a starter in 2027.

That means there likely won’t be a full-on QB battle next year. Coach Dan Lanning has a history of letting transfer QBs sit a year behind an experienced starter, so Moore would get the reins without too much competition.