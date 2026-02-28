Newly Appointed Defensive Coach Leaves Pete Golding’s Ole Miss for $6.35 Billion NFL Opportunity

Last December, Pete Golding stood in front of reporters and declared he’s the DC even after being promoted to full-time head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU. He wore the headset during Ole Miss’ playoff run. But when the season wrapped, he moved quickly to hire Patrick Toney as the new DC. It checked every box then but now it’s over before it really started.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to hire Patrick Toney as their defensive pass game coordinator. This is a tough look for Ole Miss who brought in the former Arizona Cardinals DBs coach on January 7th. And it’s more so for Pete Golding who has a history with Toney as they go back to their days grinding at Southeastern Louisiana and UTSA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Toney was labeled a “highly respected defensive mind in coaching circles.” Before Oxford, he was with the Cardinals for three seasons and also brought SEC experience from his stint under Billy Napier at Florida Gators in 2022. He also logged time at Jacksonville State, Sam Houston State, and Southeastern Louisiana. Pete Golding hired him because he trusted him but the opportunity from the $6.35 billion franchise is golden.

With former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stepping in, the Falcons are undergoing a major change after a messy season. They even fired DL coach LaTroy Lewis and are looking to hire Patrick Toney who fits the profile of a modern defensive coach. Ole Miss, meanwhile, just lost a key piece before spring momentum even settles.

ADVERTISEMENT



But the reality is that from a play-calling standpoint, Pete Golding wasn’t surrendering control anyway which he made clear in December. Bryan Brown is already on staff as co-DC and could easily absorb a larger role. For now though, the headset stays with the head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Still, perception and stability matter because this wasn’t supposed to be a two-month cameo. Now Pete Golding could head back in the hiring market again. Or maybe he would take the role himself and that would be manageable if this were the only issue swirling around Oxford. But it’s not because while he figures out his defensive staff, another storm is quietly building and this one could cost him far more than an assistant coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA pressure is heating up on Pete Golding

Pete Golding became the example of what would happen if you tamper with a player from another school. If the NCAA’s ongoing tampering investigation gains traction, his first year as Ole Miss head coach could turn into a headache fast. The tipping point came when Dabo Swinney publicly vented about alleged tampering involving Luke Ferrelli and Ole Miss. That outburst put a spotlight on something the NCAA had already been monitoring.

On February 23, NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan sent a memo signaling a major shift in how tampering violations will be handled. Communications of any kind are not permitted with a student-athlete at another school or their representatives before that athlete enters the transfer portal. And now the proposed penalties are serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

There could be potential seven-figure fines, a six-game suspension for the head coach, prohibiting all football and administrative duties, and a 20% reduction of the program’s football budget as five roster spots get eliminated the following season. If the NCAA finds evidence that Ole Miss engaged in tampering regarding Ferrelli, and those penalties are imposed, Golding could be staring at a six-contest suspension in Year One.

For a first-year head coach trying to establish authority, that would be brutal. Right now, nothing has been finalized. But the tone from the NCAA is different and more aggressive. Pete Golding might still be calling the defense in 2026. But he’s coaching in a hotter environment than he expected.