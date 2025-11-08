Newlywed Couple Skip Honeymoon & Head Straight to College GameDay for Texas Tech Game

ESPN’s College GameDay is in Lubbock for the Texas Tech Red Raiders hosting the BYU Cougars. The network has scheduled on the 17th anniversary of the first trip to the city, for one of the most important games in the Big 12. There was a massive reception for the pre-show outside the campus. Among them, a newlywed couple stole the spotlight, showing up a day after their wedding, delaying their honeymoon.

Taylor Karrh is a die-hard Texas Tech fan who was excited for the College GameDay coming to Lubbock. However, his fiancée planned their wedding on the same weekend (Friday). The fan then came up with a plan and announced on X, “Update: My soon-to-be wife said we can move the wedding if I get 1 million reposts. Make it happen boys. @CollegeGameDay @PatMcAfeeShow @JoeyMcGuireTTU” with the Homelander GIF saying, “There is an opportunity here.”

However, the fan ended up getting around 2.9K reshares and got married on Friday to Rebecca Karrh. Since the Plan A flopped, the Red Raiders fan pulled out Plan B, postponing their Honeymoon to Hawaii for the GameDay. The newlywed couple appeared on the show on Saturday, speaking from their hearts, about their first trip to the Texas Tech game.

Jessica Sims interviewed the couple on the pre-show, where the Groom admitted that a lot of people called them crazy, but they showed up to prove ‘you can have a fall wedding and attend college game day.’ He then gave a big shout-out to Texas Tech for giving him everything, claiming, “Lubbock is the best college football town in America.” His wife gave an update that their Honeymoon to Hawaii was postponed to Monday, making Texas Tech their first trip after the wedding.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Hosting BYU Cougars

Texas Tech hosting BYU is one of the biggest matchups of this weekend. This game is likely to be the preview of the B12 conference game, featuring the top 2 teams in the conference. The No. 8 BYU must go 3-1 to ensure a Big 12 championship game appearance in Arlington, with the No. 9 Red Raiders.

Both the Cougars and the Raiders are among six teams in College football with a Top 20 scoring offense and scoring defense. BYU is ranked No. 19 in scoring offense with an average of 36.3 points and is No. 16 in scoring defense, allowing 17.0 points per game. On the other end, the hometown favorites, Texas Tech, are ranked No. 3 in scoring offense at 43.6 points and are ranked No. 5 in scoring defense, allowing 13.2 points per game.

Iterating their numbers, the team that controls the physicality and turnover is likely to pick up the victory. BYU has the edge in turnover margin, ranking No. 3 in the country, whereas Texas Tech is ranked No. 13. Yet, the Red Raiders are favored to win the game by 10 points over the Cougars, keeping their fight tight for the Big 12 championship game.