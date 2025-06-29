Newport News Mayor Leaves Michael Vick Teary-Eyed on Polarizing Hometown Icon’s Special Day

NFL legend Michael Vick celebrated his 45th birthday this week. The celebration soon transcended the ordinary, evolving into a night of tribute and hometown honor. He had a special night surrounded by his family, friends, and longtime admirers from around the city. It was a white-themed party, and a few close celebrities like American Rapper Jadakiss and retired NBA legend Allen Iverson joined him as well. But, there was a special guest who graced the occasion with his presence: Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones.

Born and raised in Newport News, Vick has remained loyal to his roots. His football career and his passion for serving and giving back to the society from which he belongs are one of the main reasons behind this admiration for him. Mayor Jones’ presence marks the strong relationship he has with Vick. Well, Jones didn’t come empty-handed for his friend’s birthday party. With the powers vested in him as a Mayor, he brought in a very special gift.

Amid the ongoing celebration, Mayor Jones stepped in and delivered a heartfelt speech for his close confidant. “We’ve got something for you. One of the best things about being mayor is that you get to give someone their own day in their city. So, I want to read this because I’ve got something for you. Michael Vick was born on June 26, 1980, in the city of Newport News, Virginia, and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the history of Newport football,” said Mayor Jones. Yes, that’s how special Vick is to the locals; Newport has a Vicks Day to celebrate him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“As June 26 marks both the birthday of Mike Vick and a fitting occasion for the city of Newport News, and therefore, I, Phillip Jones, the mayor of the city of Newport News, proclaim June 26, 2025, as Michael Vick Day in the city of Newport,” continued Mayor Jones. Nick has had his share of downfalls, but currently, he is on the path to redemption. Vick fell hard in a high-profile legal case in 2007 for his involvement in a dogfighting operation called “Bad Newz Kennels” at the peak of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This led to his suspension from the NFL and loss of endorsements. Following that, his growth has been different, grounded in accountability, community service, and personal growth. Vick is currently looking to start a new role: Head Coach. The NFL legend will start his coaching career this season with Norfolk State. The turn of events has been interesting. Moreover, getting the proclamation of “Michael Vick Day” hits differently. The town just honoured a man who owned his past and gave back to the place that raised him. Hence, it’s never about failing, but rising again.

Michael Vick shares heartfelt message in daughter’s social media post

Michael Vick’s family has always had each other’s backs. His younger daughter’s heartwarming post on social media proved it right. On account of his birthday, London Vick posted a story wishing him on his 45th birthday. “Happy Birthday to the best dad I could ever ask for,” wrote London. The father-daughter bond was quite evident with just one sentence. No fancy words, just true emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Vick posted a video from his birthday with a sweet caption, “Love was felt, Thank you.” Vick and his wife Kijafa Vick, have two daughters, and London is the youngest one. While she is an incredible violinist, her elder sister chose to continue their father’s legacy to become a footballer. Kijafa has been quite prompt in sharing London’s success on social media to encourage her and her talent. The family has always supported each other in times of success.

To all the Vick loyalists, drop in your wishes for the legend, wishing him a year filled with joy, success and moments as special as these.