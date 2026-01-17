NFL-Bound Caleb Downs Reveals Ryan Day’s Strict Rule to Protect Jeremiah Smith

49 solo tackles and two interceptions later, Caleb Downs is headed to the NFL. But before leaving Columbus, he offered a revealing look into how Ohio State head coach Ryan Day manages elite talent, specifically the guardrails placed around WR Jeremiah Smith. And it starts with a question from Downs’ brother.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Three years from now, you got to line up one-on-one with Caleb. Who’s going to win?” Josh asked Jeremiah Smith during a Downs 2 Business episode on January 16.

The reactions were delayed, measured, and telling. Then Caleb Downs explained that Smith would not be allowed to threaten vertically. He would stay on top, concede underneath throws, and rally to tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it’ll be different too, because I’m not supposed to be able to get hands on him either,” he said.



Ryan Day does not allow defenders to press or disrupt Jeremiah Smith in certain practice scenarios. In most practice periods, the WR is shielded from physical press coverage to protect his body and maintain offensive rhythm. Caleb Downs would only line up directly over him in rare situations, such as a simulated corner blitz where the safety rotates down to the boundary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even then, Caleb Downs said he would play “top down,” meaning he would maintain depth, force a short throw, and rely on open-field tackling. And that’s what he intends to do in the NFL.

Across three seasons at Alabama and Ohio State, Caleb Downs totaled 189 tackles, 14 passes defended, and 11 tackles for loss. He averaged more than six tackles per game and led by alignment and communication. He’s the son of former NFL RB Gary Downs, nephew of Dre Bly, but his production stood on its own. At Alabama, he became the first freshman in program history to lead the team in tackles. At Ohio State, he elevated a good defense into a championship one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In his 2025 season in Columbus, Caleb Downs posted 82 tackles, 49 of them solo, added two interceptions and six pass breakups, and won the Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. He changed games on special teams too, averaging 16.3 yards per punt return, including a 79-yard touchdown against Indiana. His best defensive performance came against Michigan, with 11 tackles and an interception under maximum pressure.

Caleb Downs declared for the NFL Draft this week, closing the chapter with clarity and gratitude which Jeremiah Smith reposted. Their timelines have been linked since arrival with Downs as a transfer and Smith as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2024. And he has since set the standard at Ohio State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiah Smith’s rise forces Ohio State to build around him

Across his two seasons under Ryan Day, Jeremiah Smith recorded 163 receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. In his freshman season, he posted 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, clearing 100 yards in five games during Ohio State’s title run. He swept Big Ten honors, won national Offensive Freshman of the Year, and set a standard for immediate dominance. He followed it with 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, adding six more 100-yard games.

ESPN named him a First Team All-American for the 2025 season, joining USC’s Makai Lemon. ESPN marked the sixth outlet to name him an All-American. But his influence extended beyond stats. Jeremiah Smith personally recruited 5-star WR Chris Henry Jr. after Brian Hartline departed for South Florida. He said Henry is the first player he has ever recruited.

Looking forward, Caleb Downs will likely start in the NFL from Day 1. Jeremiah Smith will continue to bend college football around his presence. But Ryan Day’s rule connects them.