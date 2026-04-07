NFL-bound South Carolina Star Vows to ‘Leave No Doubts’ as Draft Links to Browns Intensify

South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse is entering draft week ready to silence his critics. Recently, his stock surged from a day-two projection into the first round, fueled by heavy links to the Cleveland Browns. Now, he is intensely focused on proving his pro-level capabilities.

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“I think it’s just a chip on my shoulder,” South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse said on the Jim Rome show. “Sometimes I feel like nobody really knows what’s going on with me, or nobody really understands what I can become, and obviously, not being recruited super heavily out of high school still weighs on me.”

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“It’s still a chip, and it’s just like every time I go in a building, anytime I’m going somewhere, I want to be able to pump a clinic, put on a show, and that’s just kind of how I carry myself, and that’s just who I am. I still feel doubted, and anytime somebody has doubt on me, I want to leave no doubts about what I can be,” Cisse added.

At his Pro Day in Columbia last month, Brandon Cisse showed how athletic he is by running the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds. Because of this, Lance Zierlein from NFL.com said that Cisse has “explosive athleticism and upside.”

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

ESPN’s Matt Miller recently mocked Cisse to Cleveland at No. 24 overall. With Martin Emerson Jr. hitting free agency, the Browns desperately need another outside corner. Cisse’s aggressive pressing abilities and 4.40 speed make him an ideal fit for their defensive scheme.

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But at the same time, Lance Zierlein warns that Cisse’s “lack of instinct and anticipation breaking off routes might affect his ability to defend solid route-running receivers,” which means he sometimes struggles to read plays quickly and react in time against skilled receivers.

Now, Cisse does have some issues with tackling. He often dives to stop players instead of using proper technique, which leads to missed tackles. He also doesn’t always wrap his arms properly or show the same strength in stopping the run as he does in coverage. Also, there are some concerns about his fitness and injuries.

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He missed time in 2024 because of a forearm and wrist injury. In 2025, he had to leave games early against LSU and Texas A&M, likely due to a knee injury. But despite all of it, he has shown potential, too. Cisse is very comfortable playing different types of man-to-man defense. He can play close to the receiver, give a little space, or follow them step by step, depending on the situation.

Cisse backed up his confidence at the NFL Combine with a 41-inch vertical and 10’11” broad jump. During his three-year college career, he logged 64 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. His tape proves he can stick receivers in tight man-to-man coverage.

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However, ESPN’s latest mock draft, released on March 31, shows a different view. In that prediction, analyst Matt Miller places him in the first round, selecting him at No. 24 overall for the Cleveland Browns. That’s a massive surge for Cisse. Now, alongside the Browns, there’s another team that might be a perfect fit for him.

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Other NFL teams are showing interest in Brandon Cisse

The Washington Commanders need help at cornerback because they lost key players like Marshon Lattimore and others in free agency. Although they added experienced players like Amik Robertson and Ahkello Witherspoon, they still don’t have a strong top-level corner who can consistently stop the best receivers. Their defense also struggled a lot last season. They allowed about 243 passing yards per game.

So, it’s pretty clear they need solid backing. Cisse can be a perfect fit for their system as he is a fast cornerback who can keep up with receivers and quickly close the gap to stop them. The Washington team needs a strong outside corner who can defend top players, and Cisse fits that role because he mostly played on the outside in college.

Another big strength is his ability to play in different styles, which means he can press closely, give some space, or follow the receiver step by step, depending on the play. So, with that level of hold in the game, he can easily work efficiently around top offenses. So, let’s wait and see which team finally lands Brandon Cisse.