NFL Catches Heat for Disrespecting Legendary Ohio State WR to Bolster Alabama One

In the passionate world of football, some comparisons are seen as the ultimate sign of disrespect. During the NFL Combine, broadcasters have been highlighting player comps as they go through drills. When Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard’s name appeared, he was compared to a former Buckeye, and the Ohio State faithful didn’t like what the NFL Network showed.

Bernard put in a dominant performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, silencing critics who had questioned his speed and explosiveness. He clocked the 40-yard dash in just 4.49 seconds. The NFL Network released a graphic highlighting his similarities with the former OSU WR, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who clocked the 40 in 4.52 seconds in the Buckeyes’ 2023 Pro Day.

While the NFL Network’s graphic highlighted their nearly identical 40-yard times, the physical comparison goes deeper. Bernard brings a size advantage at 6’1″ and 206 lbs, compared to Smith-Njigba’s 6’0″, 196-lb frame, though both posted an identical 10’5″ broad jump, showcasing similar lower-body explosiveness.

Germie Bernard transferred to Alabama in 2024 from Washington and notched 794 yards in just his first season. He also rushed for 37 yards for a touchdown. Coming back in the 2025 season, Bernard emerged as Bama’s best WR.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, native accumulated 862 yards and rushed for another 101 yards for two touchdowns. For his performances, Bernard was a semifinalist for the coveted Biletnikoff Award and even notched 60 yards against national champions, Indiana. In total, Bernard has 2,203 receiving yards in his career and is the 11th-ranked WR in ESPN’s NFL draft rankings.

But where are the similarities between him and Jaxson Smith-Njigba?

Ohio State fans didn’t like the comparison

It must be noted that the NFL Network didn’t claim that both players are equally talented. They just highlighted the similarities in their pre-draft evaluation. That didn’t stop the Buckeye fans from calling out the broadcaster.

“A lie doesn’t care who tells it,” wrote a user expressing contempt with the broadcaster’s take. Another user acknowledged Bernard’s NFL-level prowess; however, they still called the comparison absurd. “Germ is an NFL receiver, no doubt, but pump those brakes, brother.”

Both Bernard and JSN can line up in different spots, right from playing as a slot receiver, manning the backfield for gadget plays, and taking occasional RB snaps. JSN, for instance, had heavy slot work in Columbus and remains a versatile threat in the NFL. But the Bama WR is yet to the steps JSN has taken in the pros. “Please stop disrespecting my WRs,” a Buckeye fan wrote. Another fan also called out the disrespect, captioning his X post, “This s–t is disrespectful.”

The major thing analysts usually point to in Bernard’s game is his ability to break tackles after a catch. The former Bama WR averaged 6.2 yards after catch in 2025, totaling 394 yards. Bernard’s ability to pick screens and short passes to gain yardage always kept Bama in control of the clock. Jaxson Smith-Njigba showed similar prowess in the open field, but his record-shattering 2021 season at Ohio State is what truly separates him in the eyes of Buckeye fans. The wide receiver shattered records to finish the campaign with 1,606 receiving yards.

Moreover, this is JSN’s moment, after he won the Offensive Player of the Year en route to Seattle winning the Super Bowl.