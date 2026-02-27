NFL Combine Announces Decision on Georgia TE After Unexpected Injury Detection

The Georgia Bulldogs have sent 10 players to this year’s NFL scouting combine, and all are looking to chart illustrious pro trajectories. But one of Georgia’s ace tight ends’ medical results at the Combine has now created a roadblock in his NFL aspirations.

According to ABC TV’s Zach Klein, UGA tight end Oscar Delp “can’t go through the combine drills due to liability issues.” According to his source, Delp played the entire 2025 season with a hairline fracture in his foot that was accidentally discovered on a routine X-ray. “I’m told Delp wants to compete, but won’t be allowed. Oscar will run and be a full go at UGA’s pro day on March 18th,” Klein reported on X.

Delp joined Georgia as a 4-star recruit in the 2021 class and was the 2nd ranked tight end in the nation. During his time at the program, the 6’5″ and 225 lbs TE has accumulated 854 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, playing as a pass blocker tight end. Finishing up his UGA career now, the Cumming, Georgia native was looking forward to the Combine to bolster his draft stock.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, I take pride in what I do,” Delp said. “I played at the University of Georgia and was a tight end there for four years. I’m living my dream right now. As long as I’m out there playing football, whatever a coach asks me to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my abilities. Whether it’s protecting the quarterback, running a route, or wrapping back on a block.”

Delp is arguably the most experienced tight end in this year’s draft class. In his time at Georgia, the program has earned three playoff berths, three SEC titles, and added the 2022 national championship. After ending his 2024 season with Kirby Smart’s team, Delp already had the option to declare for the NFL draft. Instead, he stayed and looked to develop himself more. All of that has contributed to a respectable draft stock for him. However, now that his injury has surfaced at the Combine, teams must decide whether it impacts his draft stock.

Oscar Delp opens up on his junior season struggles

A look at Delp’s collegiate career shows that injuries have rarely been an issue. Though he suffered a minor ankle sprain in the 2024 season opener and limped off the field, he even then returned briefly late in the game. “He had a slight ankle sprain, so we’ll see,” Kirby Smart said after a win over Tennessee Tech in 2024. In reality, Delp’s 2025 season did more good, even if he reportedly played through the hairline fracture.

“I kind of struggled with, you know, looking at my phone too much and looking at things that people are saying about me and about potential things,” Delp said about his junior season at Georgia. “I’m not saying I was planning on leaving or anything, but, you know, I’d be lying if I didn’t hear those things.” The senior tight end finally redeemed everything in the 2025 season.

He started all 14 games last year and was also pivotal in the win against Tennessee. Thereafter, against Kentucky, he caught a season-long 36-yard reception and was on the preseason watchlist for the John Mackey award. Now preparing for the draft process, Delp projects as a mid-round pick, and his 51 games of experience play a major role in that evaluation. The UGA #14 has also clocked the 40 in 4.52 seconds and will look to beat it once he appears at Georgia’s Pro Day on March 18.