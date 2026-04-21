NFL Doctor Issues Serious Jordyn Tyson Warning Giants Can’t Ignore

The closer we get to draft night, the more everybody studies Jordyn Tyson. Some see a future WR1, others see a medical red flag. Right now, several WR-needy teams including the New York Giants are trying to decide just how much they’re willing to risk for this Arizona State star. Unfortunately for him, that risk just got louder.

NFL doctor Jesse Morse dropped a red flag in his assessment of Jordyn Tyson. The sports medicine physician flagged him as a “high risk for injuries, especially to his left knee/leg.” The concern isn’t just about past injuries but it’s also in how he moves, as he added a clip of him using his legs.

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Dr. Morse pointed to the GOATA (Greatest of All Time Action) vs. WOATA (Worst of All Time Action) framework. It’s a biomechanical lens that separates efficient, injury-resistant movement from patterns that invite breakdown. Jordyn Tyson, according to his study, falls into the WOATA category which features collapsed movement patterns and increased stress on joints that leads to elevated risk for ACL tears, Achilles issues, and hamstring strains.

The reason Jordyn Tyson is getting this elaborate study is because injuries have become a potential pattern for him. In 2022 alone, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL. In 2024, he broke his collarbone and suffered hamstring strains in both legs the following year. Across four college seasons, he missed 17 games. So it’s giving franchises questions about whether his body can actually handle an NFL workload.

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The reason the NFL is still high on him is the explosiveness he has when healthy. Just days before the draft, Jordyn Tyson had a private workout that checked boxes with his routes and bursts. But that doesn’t erase the concerns. Morse isn’t the only doctor who weighed in. Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team physician, didn’t dismiss the former ASU WR, but he didn’t fully endorse him either. His verdict is a “yellow light,” not a red flag nor a green light.

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“The biggest worry is still the multi-ligament knee issue,” he said.

Multi-ligament injuries could turn into major setbacks that can dictate a player’s career. But then there are some who almost shrugged at the risk. One scout went as far as putting Jordyn Tyson in the same grading tier as Malik Nabers from last year’s class. That shows the belief that this guy can be that level of difference-maker.

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“He does everything,” the scout said. “The guy is just open. He is quick at the top of his route, his feet have no wasted movement, he has the speed to win downfield. Great hands. He checks a lot of boxes.”

And if you watch the tape, it’s hard to argue. This is why this decision is uncomfortable because the debate isn’t about his talent, but more on whether he’ll stay available. And that’s what the Giants need to sort out.

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Is Jordyn Tyson the solution for the Giants?

The Giants didn’t end up with picks No. 5 and No. 10 by accident. Trading Dexter Lawrence reshaped their roster and now they’re staring at two chances to define their future. Jordyn Tyson is firmly in that conversation and the interest is real. ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out the dilemma.

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“Now a lot of people believe the Giants have a high level of interest in the Arizona statewide receiver, Jordan Tyson,” he said. “They were at his private workout on Friday in Arizona. The question would be if they don’t take them at 5, will he be there at 10?”

GM Joe Schoen has attended Jordyn Tyson’s private workout, even sharing a dinner the night before. Relationships are building because the fit makes sense. If he’s paired with Malik Nabers, you’re looking at a potential reminiscent of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But the catch is still durability. The Giants have been here before. They’ve seen what happens when elite receiver talent meets an unforgiving injury cycle. And yet, not everyone is scared.

“The injuries wouldn’t scare me off,” one scout said. “He’s the best receiver in this draft, so it’s worth a risk. Especially for the Giants: Jaxson Dart is not the most accurate quarterback and Tyson is going to help him by being open.”

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So when the Giants are on the clock, it won’t just be about who Jordyn Tyson is today. It’ll be about what they believe he can survive tomorrow.