NFL Draft Expert Names Georgia’s Monroe Freeling as Successor to $82M Future Hall of Famer

The San Francisco 49ers are in a precarious position. With a legendary NFL left tackle who is now 37, time is running out for his Hall of Fame career, which has protected quarterbacks and led one of the league’s most formidable offensive lines. But NFL Draft expert Bucky Brooks suggests that Georgia OT Monroe Freeling has the potential to become the successor to this legendary position.

Even when thinking about someone like Trent Williams, time truly shows its power. For over ten years, the $82 million cornerstone of the 49ers has stood out as one of the NFL’s top left tackles. But there is a sense of urgency because Williams will turn 38 this summer, and the rest of the offensive line still isn’t up to his standards.

“At 37 years old, left tackle Trent Williams is nearing the end of a Hall of Fame career, which makes finding an eventual successor a top priority,” stated Brooks in his NFL Draft picks. “Freeling is far from a polished product, but his physical tools and upside make him an intriguing developmental prospect.”

Remarkably, Freeling has undeniable abilities but is still developing. In 2025, he started 12 games, earned Second Team All-SEC honors, helped Georgia rank among the top in sacks allowed, and was part of an offense that averaged nearly 32 points per game. With two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, he shows leadership in a potent offense.

Freeling checks basically every physical box as a first-round prospect. At 6’6″ and 315 pounds, he’s got the size. But it’s the athleticism that really sets him apart. His feet are absurdly quick for someone that big, and he moves laterally like a guy who’s 30 pounds lighter.

That combination helps him erase speed rushers off the edge and get vertical to the second level in a hurry. His pass protection is legitimately strong. It is backed by an 85.1 PFF grade and just nine pressures allowed all season. Beyond the raw tools, Freeling’s processing ability stands out. He reads stunts well, communicates effectively with his linemates, and doesn’t panic when the picture gets messy.

And succession planning is critical, especially when your most outstanding lineman is getting close to 40, and your window to win the Super Bowl is now open. The 49ers have watched one championship opportunity slip away already, and they can’t afford to let the trenches become the reason another does.

Even though Brock Purdy is the best quarterback Williams has had since 2020, last season made it very evident that Purdy needs more protection and that the 49ers cannot continue to rely on one aging superstar forever. Freeling represents a necessary injection of youth and talent to ensure Purdy has the protection he needs for years to come.

Meanwhile, Williams is soaking in his remarkable career as he plays every game. He’s proudly earned numerous All-Pro honors and has been selected for 12 Pro Bowls, playing a key role in San Francisco’s most successful era. His story is truly inspiring, as he overcame a rare cancer and made a remarkable comeback in the game.

Freeling’s room for development

While scouts acknowledge the upside that Freeling comes with, there’s still a long way to go for him. Freeling’s run blocking could use some major corrections. And that’s not something you usually say about a potential first-round tackle. His zone run blocking grade sits at 64.7, and gap schemes are at 53.5. Too often, he’s lunging at defenders or getting his leverage all wrong, leading to whiffs against both interior guys and edge rushers.

He’ll get to the second level in a hurry, but it turns into an adventure once he’s there. He struggles to sustain blocks long enough to confidently run behind. And defenders can disrupt his timing and slip past him. Those technical breakdowns are concerning because he is not able to use his athleticism effectively.

The upside is absolutely there. But Freeling needs time with an NFL offensive line coach to smooth out the rough edges before he can become the dominant tackle his tools suggest he could be.