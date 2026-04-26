NFL Draft Host Issues Public Apology After “Terrible” Mistake About Ohio State football Legend

The 2026 NFL Draft may be over, but its broadcast blunders are still in focus. There were strange moments, from the Dolphins trade confusion to Mark Ingram II’s Pittsburgh troll, but Mike Greenberg’s error stood above the rest. He mistakenly identified Browns pick Denzel Boston as the son of Ohio State legend David Boston, then apologized on air.

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“Earlier tonight, I misidentified him as being the son of former NFL receiver David Boston,” the ESPN analyst said. “It was a mistake in my research. It’s a terrible one, and I apologize to them both. They are not related to each other. And so I apologize to both David and Denzel Boston, and congratulations to Denzel on being drafted in the second round tonight by the Cleveland Browns.”

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The mistake caught fire online because David Boston remains a celebrated figure in Ohio State history. Rather than ignoring the slip-up, Greenberg took full accountability on national television. He cleared the air to ensure a hasty research error, something that was his fault, did not overshadow Denzel’s big night.

It all started when the Cleveland Browns were on the clock in the second round. After accepting they couldn’t rely on Jerry Jeudy as they did before, the Browns decided to take their second WR of the Draft in Denzel Boston out of the Washington Huskies.

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Everyone was hyped for this Huskies wideout, and the cameras cut to him celebrating at home with his family. It should have been a once-in-a-lifetime perfect family moment, but then Mike Greenberg opened his mouth, and things got awkward fast.

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Trying to sound like he had done his homework, Greenberg confidently told Mel Kiper and millions of viewers that Denzel was the son of David Boston.

“You remember his dad, David Boston, first-round pick out of Ohio State in 1999.”

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If you’re a big football fan, you probably remember David. He was a big-time star for Ohio State back in the day and a first-round, 8th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in late ‘99. He still holds the record for career touchdown catches (34) and was a first-team All-American. Greenberg’s storyline would have been an incredible draft day moment—if it were remotely true.

The strange part about that situation was that Denzel’s actual dad, Chris Boston, was sitting right there next to him on the couch. While Greenberg was busy talking about David Boston’s legendary college career, the real dad was on screen, hugging his son.

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Social media, of course, absolutely lost its mind. Within seconds, “David Boston” was trending, and fans were ruthlessly mocking the mistake. However, he later explained that he had been waiting for the Browns to pick again so he could correct the record, but they had traded their next selection. End of the day, it was a classic broadcast gaffe, but at least he owned up to it before the night was over.

But is it his only slip-up during the draft? Not even close.

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Mike Greenberg’s Miami gaffe

On Day 1, he failed to realize the Miami Dolphins had traded up to the 27th pick. Even as their logo appeared on screen and Commissioner Goodell announced the pick, Greenberg kept talking as if the San Francisco 49ers were still the ones making the selection.

It got even more awkward once the pick was actually made. When the Dolphins drafted Chris Johnson, Greenberg told the audience that the young star was “staying in California” to start his pro career. Since the Dolphins play in Florida, fans were left scratching their heads, wondering if Greeny needed a quick geography refresher or maybe just a nap.

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Social media, of course, didn’t let him off easy. Fans were posting clips of the “California” comment and joking that the Dolphins must have moved cities overnight without telling anyone. Even though it wasn’t as personal as the mistake about Denzel Boston’s dad, it definitely added to a weekend he’d probably rather forget!