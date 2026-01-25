NFL Draft: Jeremiyah Love Trains With 2x Chiefs All-Pro’s Coach Amid Strong Links

Jeremiah Love is starting to command the draft buzz and is being connected to the Chiefs. And it does make sense, given that both Karrem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are headed to free agency; Kansas might need a long-term running back answer soon. Love looks the part, with his 93.1 grade this season. Additionally, stirring the pot is none other than Love, who tagged the same fitness coach who trains with two-time Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

That trainer is Les Spellman, who is very well-trusted by McDuffie. He is one of America’s best high-performance coaches and a favorite among athletes wanting to reach the next level. This is because he has developed a reputation for transforming raw athleticism into explosiveness by working with Olympians, NFL stars, NCAA prospects, and USA Rugby players.

As the founder of Spellman Performance, he has helped multiple young athletes toward college scholarships and collaborated in the preparation of over 100 NFL players, including several first-round selections. So when Love tagged Spellman in his video, it immediately stood out because this is the same coach Kansas City leans on to keep its stars at their peak speed.

One of the Chiefs’ defensive pillars is still McDuffie. Before a late knee injury ruined his season, the cornerback filled the stat sheet by starting every game he played in 2025. Kansas City had already locked him in by exercising his fifth-year option.

And Love comes with the same momentum as McDuffie. With 1,372 running yards, 18 touchdowns, and a notable impact as a receiver, his 2025 season strengthened his place on NFL radars. It ended in a Heisman finalist finish as the only non-quarterback vote-getter.

And with Love training under the same coach, the moment felt like a window into the league’s close-knit development pipeline, especially with draft rumors already linking him to Kansas City.

Jeremiyah Love’s name keeps surfacing in Chiefs draft rumors

Love bet on himself and entered the draft early after spending three seasons at Notre Dame. That risk is now paying off as he’s in top-10 territory, which is rare for a running back. But what’s really driving the buzz is one destination that keeps popping up next to his name: Kansas City. In his January mock draft, Mel Kiper Jr. fueled the debate by predicting that the Chiefs might select a “game-changing running back” with their first top-10 pick since Patrick Mahomes.

The fit makes more sense the deeper you look. The tough 2025 season changed everything for Kansas City. The Chiefs’ offense was entirely flipped upside down by Mahomes’ ACL injury. Despite Mahomes somehow leading the club in ground yards, they ended close to the bottom of the league in running.

Defenses quickly adjusted, taking a back seat and challenging Kansas City to run. Jeremiyah Love’s name keeps coming up because he provides exactly what they need. Then there’s the bigger picture. Eric Bieniemy is back calling plays, and he has always favored versatile backs who can play all three downs. That’s Love’s calling card. With Mahomes working his way back, the Chiefs can’t afford to put everything on their QB’s shoulders again. They need someone who can enhance the passing game and stabilize the offense.

That’s why Love seems like the ultimate fit amid Kansas City’s urgency.