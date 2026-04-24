NFL Draft Round 1: Four Buckeyes Make Top 11

The 2026 NFL draft kicked off at its usual pace in Pittsburgh, making it its first time in 78 years to host the event. The first round started with a lot of excitement, with top players getting another step closer to making a remarkable pro career. Here are the top 11 picks of the night, where Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes saw four of their players drafted.

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Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Just as everyone expected and early projections predicted, the Raiders chose Fernando Mendoza as their new quarterback, hoping he can lead them to their first playoff win since 2002. He had an amazing college season in 2025, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to an undefeated record and its first national championship.

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Mendoza brings elite accuracy to the Raiders, evidenced by his 72% completion rate, 41-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and 3,535 passing yards last season. While not a primary running threat, he proved effective near the goal line with seven rushing touchdowns. One of his best moments came in the national championship game against Miami, when he scored a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help his team win the title.

Mendoza’s journey is very impressive, as he was only a 2-star recruit and ranked very low among quarterbacks, but he worked hard and became one of the top players in college football. Now, let’s wait and see how he performs for the Raiders in the 2026 season.

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New York Jets – OLB/DE David Bailey, Texas Tech

The New York Jets selected David Bailey, a pass rusher from Texas Tech, with their pick. Many people thought the team might choose Arvell Reese, but they decided to go with Bailey because he is very athletic and even ran a fast 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.

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Bailey had a strong college career. He first played at Stanford and did very well there for three seasons before moving to Texas Tech. In 2025, he played his best football, helping his team win the Big 12 championship. He recorded 14.5 sacks, which was among the best in the country, and led all players with a 20.2% pressure rate. He also had 19.5 tackles for loss and a total of 71 pressures, showing how often he disrupted the offense.

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Last season, the Jets struggled a lot in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and had only 26 sacks, which was the lowest in the AFC. So, Bailey is expected to work with Will McDonald IV to chase and tackle quarterbacks more often, making it harder for other teams to score.

Arizona Cardinals − RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Arizona Cardinals, a team that is still rebuilding and struggling in their division, chose running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick. Love is a very talented and all-around player, similar to Saquon Barkley. Over the past two seasons, he averaged 6.9 yards per run and caught 55 passes, showing he can even play like a receiver if needed.

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But here’s the interesting part: Love joined a team that already has running backs James Conner and Tyler Allgeier, but the team still does not have a long-term quarterback.

Now, this time, the Cardinals’ general manager, Monti Ossenfort, decided to pick the best available player instead of focusing on position. This is different from what he did three years ago, when he traded away this same pick and missed the chance to select top defender Will Anderson Jr. So, now let’s wait and see if this addition could bring in any massive change to the program or not.

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Tennessee Titans − WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans selected wide receiver Carnell Tate from Ohio State with their pick. They chose him instead of adding more help to their defense because they wanted to improve their offense and support their young quarterback, Cam Ward. Tate is expected to help Ward develop faster and become a better player.

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Tate is one of the latest talented receivers coming from Ohio State. In 2025, he caught 51 passes and averaged 17.2 yards per catch, which was even better than his teammate Jeremiah Smith. Even though he is not very fast, he is still very effective and reliable. With Wan’Dale Robinson playing a supporting role, Tate will play a key part in the team’s offense.

New York Giants − LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The New York Giants selected linebacker Arvell Reese from Ohio State. He is seen as a player with a lot of potential, even though he is not fully developed yet. In college, he played different roles, sometimes defending and sometimes rushing the quarterback, which is why people compare him to Micah Parsons.

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On top of that, Reese is still young and will turn 21 in August, so he has plenty of time to improve and possibly become a full-time pass rusher in the future. Last season, he recorded 6.5 sacks even though he was not always used in that role.

The Giants now have to decide how they will use him, whether in multiple roles or mainly to attack quarterbacks. The team already has strong linebackers like Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, who was a high draft pick last year. Because of this, there is also a question about whether the Giants might trade away Kayvon Thibodeaux in the future to make room for Reese’s development.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Kansas City Chiefs selected cornerback Mansoor Delane from LSU after trading up three spots in the draft. To do this, they gave away two mid-round picks (one in the third round and one in the fifth round). They made this move because they believed Delane was the best cornerback available in the draft.

The Chiefs needed help in their defense, especially in the secondary, after losing players during free agency. Delane is known for his strong defensive skills and his ability to stop receivers, often called “lockdown” coverage. He may take over some of the role that Trent McDuffie used to play, as his solid stats reflect that potential.

Delane had an excellent season at LSU, where he showed big improvement. When quarterbacks threw the ball toward him, he allowed a very low passer rating of 31.3 and did not give up any touchdowns. This shows how effective he was at defending and why the Chiefs wanted him so badly.

Washington Commanders − LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders selected linebacker Sonny Styles from Ohio State. He is often compared to Fred Warner because of his smart playing style and leadership on defense. The team’s general manager, Adam Peters, helped bring Warner to San Francisco before, so he sees similar potential in Styles.

Styles is not just smart but also very athletic. He is a converted safety, which means he used to play in the secondary before moving to linebacker. He is very fast and explosive, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and jumping 43.5 inches at the combine, showing his elite athletic ability.

The Commanders need help in the middle of their defense because Bobby Wagner has not re-signed, and other players like Leo Chenal and Frankie Luvu are not perfect long-term replacements. Styles could step into that role and become an important leader for the defense.

New Orleans Saints − WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State. Even though he has had several injuries in the past, including problems with his knee, hamstring, and collarbone, many experts still consider him one of the best receivers in this draft when he is healthy. Because of his talent, he has even been compared to Odell Beckham Jr.

Tyson could not fully work out for scouts until recently because of his injuries. However, the Saints still chose him because they believe he can strongly help their second-year quarterback, Tyler Shough.

When he was healthy at Arizona State, Tyson was very productive. He scored 18 touchdowns in his last 21 games, showing that he is dangerous and can easily create space from defenders. This is why the Saints believe he can become a key part of their offense if he stays healthy.

Cleveland Browns (from Chiefs) − OL Spencer Fano

The Cleveland Browns, using a pick they got from the Chiefs, selected offensive lineman Spencer Fano from Utah. He played both left and right tackle in college, but in the last two years, he mainly played on the right side.

Because his arm length is not very long, he might need to move to a different position on the offensive line, possibly even inside as a guard or center. At the combine, he showed he is open to this change and even practiced at center. Even with possible position changes, Fano is expected to start right away in the NFL because he is very flexible and can play multiple spots.

Giants (from Cincinnati Bengals) − OL Francis Mauigoa

The New York Giants, with a pick they got from the Bengals, selected offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa from Miami. He is a strong and physical player who played right tackle for Miami over the past three seasons.

Even though he played tackle in college, the Giants are likely to start him at guard because they already have Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor as their starting tackles. Mauigoa is known as a powerful “tone-setting” blocker, which is exactly why the Giants got him in the first place.

Now, he will help protect their young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, who was often injured during his rookie season. Mauigoa is expected to make the offensive line stronger, especially after the team traded away defensive star Dexter Lawrence. He will also help create running lanes for their running back, Cam Skattebo, in the 2026 season.

By the time Dallas moved up for Caleb Downs at No. 11, Ohio State had reached four top-11 selections. That gave the Buckeyes the defining Round 1 storyline promised by the board.

Dallas Cowboys (from Dolphins) − S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys traded two fifth-round picks to move up one spot in the draft so they could select defensive back Caleb Downs. Downs is a very smart and versatile player. He can play in the slot, near the box, or deep in the field. This means he can move around the defense and help. However, he is not known for being a very big or physical player like Kyle Hamilton or Derwin James.

What makes Downs special is his ability to read the game and predict what the offense will do. His play style makes him look like he is thinking several steps ahead, which makes him very effective even without elite size. Because of this, he could become a major game-changer for Dallas at a position that is not usually picked this early in the draft.

Now, he is expected to form a strong defensive partnership with newly signed Jalen Thompson in the backfield under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. So, with this, Ohio State sends four of its players in the top 11, and no wonder Ryan Day’s impact in the draft is uncanny.