NFL Draft: Tennessee DB Draws Concerning Verdict After Moving On From Josh Heupel & Co.

While Jermod McCoy’s injury opened the door, another Tennessee CB emerged as one of the SEC’s breakout defenders under Josh Heupel’s system. He then officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft while opting out of the Music City Bowl. Early mock drafts have floated him as a potential first-rounder, but not everyone inside league circles is buying the hype.

Honestly, it makes sense on the surface for Colton Hood to be a first-round pick. Hood became one of the SEC’s most effective cornerbacks after moving from Colorado to Tennessee. He recorded 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Although there has been a lot of media buzz, not everyone in NFL circles is sold. When analyzing Hood on film, one AFC East scout was blunt.

“This is why mock drafts are irresponsible,” the scout said. “I had heard some good things about Hood, but when I watched him for crosschecks, it was really underwhelming. He’s supposedly going to run fast, but he doesn’t play that fast. His hips are tight to redirect once you press him vertically. This is not a first-round corner. I think Hood should have gone back to school.”

It shows the increasing gap between draft hype and league evaluations. Considering his on-field record, a complete evaluation of the Tennessee Volunteers’ cornerback should balance the scout’s criticism.

Colton Hood clearly has NFL traits, and ESPN’s Field Yates noted that “Hood has some areas to clean up with his technique, but there’s an infectious energy that you see every time you watch him play. Hood loves the challenge of man coverage and can be an aggressive player in run support.”

Hood was flagged four times in 2025, had multiple missed tackles, and still has a lot of room for growth. Thus, it might have been better if he spent another year at Tennessee before entering the NFL.

While Hood may have some areas to clean up, he has drastically improved from his 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes (24 total tackles and 2 interceptions). His talent certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, and some scouts believe teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars are keeping a close eye on him.

Jacksonville Jaguars eye Colton Hood

Hood also fits what Jacksonville actually needs right now. The Jaguars are in desperate need of an outside CB who can hold his own in space and still come downhill when called upon, as Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis play mostly inside. That’s where Colton Hood’s game starts to make sense.

“As a zone corner, Hood is most comfortable in Cover 2, where he can play closer to the line of scrimmage, carry receivers to different zones, and trigger quickly on underneath throws,” Daniel Harms wrote in his scouting report.

Jacksonville must also deal with the financial reality. On paper, trading for someone like Marlon Humphrey sounds great, but it would cost premium picks and take up space at a time when the team still has defensive and edge rusher gaps. The Jaguars can select a younger, less expensive player with SEC battle scars and big game experience by picking Hood in the second or third round. He still needs to improve his technique, so he’s not a finished product, but that’s what coaching and reps are for.

This might be the kind of move that defines Jacksonville’s offseason. For a player trying to silence critics and a team trying to take the next step, it seems like a perfect match.