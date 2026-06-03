NFL Great’s Son Receives Death Threats After Speaking Against Michigan QB Bryce Underwood

Eric Weddle probably would have expected some pushback when he publicly questioned Bryce Underwood after watching Michigan’s spring practice. What he likely didn’t expect was how the conversation would spiral. His comments about the highly touted Wolverines quarterback spread across social media, drawing strong reactions from Michigan fans and turning a routine offseason opinion into a national talking point. But, as the debate intensified, Weddle said the criticism extended beyond him and eventually reached his family.

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“I don’t take anything back,” he said on The Coach JB Show. “I say what I say, I stand on business, and you can agree or disagree. But again, it’s a great example. And why I tell kids to not care or pay attention to people on the outside because they don’t understand, they don’t know what is going on, they don’t know the work. And for people out there that are wishing death on my kids and saying this, that, and the other. F—ing crazy, ain’t it? You ain’t gonna faze me, baby.”

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The whole thing started after Eric Weddle visited Ann Arbor with his son. The former NFL safety said the visit was part of a nine-school recruiting tour with Gaige Weddle, as they traveled around the country evaluating programs, facilities, and team cultures. During the trip, he watched practice and came away with a strong negative impression of Bryce Underwood.



“Mark my words, I was out there for spring ball,” Eric Weddle said during an appearance on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast. “Don’t be surprised if the backup is playing early because that Underwood kid, you know, I don’t think he could throw or play quarterback, so we’ll see.”

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The reason Eric Weddle believes he has earned the right to make that evaluation is obvious. He spent 14 seasons in the NFL chasing QBs. The former Utah star was a consensus All-American, a second-round draft pick by the LA Chargers, a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and eventually a Super Bowl champion with the Rams. So when he talks about QB play, he’s speaking from firsthand experience.

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“I don’t understand how the [QB] position is not being taught from the pocket,” he added on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast. “I try to coach Gaige that you are a quarterback first, who can be an athlete. You’re not an athlete who plays quarterback… You get to the next level, everyone’s as fast as you, everyone’s as strong as you, like your mind, processing, pocket awareness, feel, and getting the ball out on time is what I’ve stressed to him most, as a quarterback.”

After his comments went viral, Bryce Underwood himself responded on Instagram with a laughing emoji and the words, “keep 💤.” Yet even after the backlash exploded, Eric Weddle refused to retreat. In another appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he clarified his comments but didn’t take them back.

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“I don’t take back what I said,” he told Eisen. “Hearing it doesn’t come off very well, but the point is, you have to play quarterback a certain way to win a national championship. My understanding of Michigan is they expect national championships. These kids are paid to play a certain way. What I saw from two games last year, and (when) I went out to spring ball, I saw not very good QB play.”

Weddle later stressed that his criticism was rooted in his expectations for championship-level quarterback play rather than any personal issue with Underwood. He acknowledged the sophomore’s physical gifts but maintained that what he saw from the quarterback position left him unconvinced.

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“Is he talented? Yes. Is he a freak of nature? Yeah. No one’s denying that,” Weddle said. “I do know what high-level championship quarterback play looks like. I tried stopping these guys my whole career.”

At the same time, Weddle stopped short of suggesting Underwood could not develop into the player Michigan believes he can become.

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“Can he play? Can it be fixed? Of course, it can be fixed,” Weddle said. “It’s up to him. Go put the work in and let the work speak for itself.”

Weddle’s comments attracted additional attention because of his longstanding connection to Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham. The former Utah star played under Whittingham and remains one of the most accomplished players in program history. Even so, the public debate surrounding his remarks has done little to alter Michigan’s plans at quarterback.

Bryce Underwood remains Michigan’s clear-cut QB1

Michigan has invested heavily in Bryce Underwood after landing the former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class with an NIL package worth more than $10 million over multiple years. His freshman season wasn’t spectacular, as he started all 13 games in 2025. He threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 60.3% of his passes. He also added 392 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground, helping the Wolverines finish 9-4.

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Those numbers partly explain why criticism surfaced. But Bryce Underwood spent much of last season learning on the fly. Since then, Michigan has brought in Kyle Whittingham, who brought in OC Jason Beck and QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr. into the program specifically to accelerate the QBs’ growth. Even after a rough spring-game performance that saw him complete just 3 of 9 passes for 22 yards, the head coach never wavered.

“Bryce is our starter right now,” the Michigan coach said.

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And nothing that has happened since suggests that stance is changing. Bryce Underwood himself sounds determined to move forward after a turbulent first year.

“Just like the whole team, and everything that happened to us even after the season, I had to get over it,” he said in May. “That was the only option we had. It’s the only option I had. We went through a lot, but I think we’re going to be more player-led this season. I feel like we are more of a team now.”

Weddle also framed his comments as a challenge rather than a personal attack, encouraging Underwood to use the criticism as motivation moving forward.

“This isn’t going to be the first time someone says something negative about you,” Weddle said. “Either you let it affect you, or you use it as motivation and go be great.”

Eric Weddle saw the QB at one spring practice and left unconvinced. That’s his opinion, and he’s standing by it. Michigan’s coaching staff has spent months with Bryce Underwood and remains fully committed to him as QB1. When fall Saturdays come, we’ll get to know which side wins.