NFL Legend DeSean Jackson Left Speechless After HBCU Community Exceed Expectations at Homecoming

Delaware State under DeSean Jackson is cruising in newfound radiance. The team so far has defeated UAlbany 37-32, Bowie State 36-14, and Saint Francis 39-10, going 4-3 in MEAC. However, despite these wins, which came on the road, DeSean Jackson had the best experience against Southern Connecticut State as Delaware State defeated them 70-23 at Alumni Stadium. According to Jackson, the atmosphere at the game was utterly unexpected. It was, after all, ‘the’ homecoming!!

Delaware State had played previous games, too, at home. Like the one against UAlbany or the one against Bowie State. However, the Southern Connecticut State game was still special for him, due to the importance it carries for the Delaware State supporters. Jackson, in a recent interview, highlighted how he managed his players from distractions and how the atmosphere at Alumni Stadium gave him unexpected nerves.

“It was a lot of distractions. We were dealt with. Last week was a lot of things that were presented to us. You know, at the end of the day, while we get our work done. We’re gonna go have a little fun, but I just have to make sure. Hey man, make sure y’all are in bed by the curfew, right?” said DeSean Jackson. Despite doing that, though, the 30,000-strong crowd at the university campus tailgating made it a must-win game, according to Jackson.

“First and foremost, on Saturday after the game I’ve never seen, you know, a packed, a packed school man where it was about 30000 plus people. All partying, playing music, and I’m like, I’m looking at some of my players. I’m like, boy, y’all like, we just won that game…. I just honestly, I am glad that it’s over and done with. We experience it. We have fun,” said DeSean Jackson. Not to worry, though, since DeSean Jackson gave more than enough for the fans to take home.

It was a blowout win as Delaware State showed its rushing prowess, accumulating a whopping 608 yards in the ground game. Not just that, the teams’ three RBs, James Jones, Marquis Gillis, and Kobe Boykin, rushed for more than 100 yards. And the best part? James Jones just had three carries in the game and accumulated 158 rushing yards for two touchdowns. That’s efficiency at its zenith for you. On the other hand, Southern Connecticut was limited to just 109 rushing yards while they accumulated 244 yards in the receiving game. Surely now, going ahead in Week 9, confidence is brewing in Delaware State’s camp.

DeSean Jackson outlines plans for the NC Central game

The Hornets will face North Carolina Central in Week 9, with a bye week in between. It would surely be an opportunity to recharge and sharpen those skills, since North Carolina Central is 5-2 in the MEAC and will give a mounting challenge. So, after Delaware State won its first homecoming game since 2018 under DeSean Jackson. The young head coach is all prepared for the next challenge, too.

“We’re on to the next, we’re into a week where we can still prepare, we can still work. And you know, we still have some time to get some guys back that are injured, and it’s going to be well needed. Going into the NC Central game cuz we understand NC Central is one of the top teams in MEAC,” said Jackson. He also hoped some of the tailgating would distract NC Central to give his team a slight edge. “ Let the distractions be on them. We’re gonna refocus, and we’re gonna be ready to go, so I’m glad our homecoming is over,” announced Jackson.

All in all, DeSean Jackson will enter O’Kelly Riddick Stadium amid those marching bands and traditional festivities. It won’t surely be easy to win it. But maybe that electric homecoming atmosphere finally puts some nerves in the team, as DeSean Jackson expected? For now, though, DeSean is reveling in his newfound success as his chapter in coaching has begun on a high note.