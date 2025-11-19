NFL Legend Michael Vick Shatters Attendance Records Coaching HBCU Despite Making Tickets 82% More Expensive

When he started as a first-time college coach at Norfolk State earlier this year, Michael Vick knew there would be a learning curve in his first season. And it couldn’t be further from the truth with the Spartans going 1-10 (overall). Despite that, nothing has stopped fans from flocking to the football games in record numbers!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last year, 24,960 fans attended the Spartans’ homecoming game against Morgan State. But the story was pleasantly different in Vick’s first season when they hosted South Carolina State on October 25. A whopping 47,273 fans, to be precise, at a time when Norfolk State had lost four consecutive games.

This is despite a steep rise in ticket prices. To comply with the NCAA’s revenue-sharing agreement, Norfolk State decided to increase ticket prices by 82% compared to 2024. Reserve seating was priced at $130 in 2024, and faculty and staff tickets were placed well above the 2024 figure at $100.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can be partially attributed to the change in ticketing policy. This season, NSU required all attendees to possess a valid ticket for the game, a welcome change that helped the official attendance count move up by encouraging thousands of people who would otherwise not enter the stadium, or worse, not be counted. That included alumni, vendors, tailgaters, and general spectators. Additionally, since homecoming typically includes multiple events throughout the week, there are always people who end up missing the football game. This year, however, all those were included in the paid/validated total.

That alone cannot explain this year’s turnout. Michael Vick has been a key factor.

The first-year head coach’s real influence was perhaps seen in the attendance for Norfolk State’s final home game. With the record at 1-9, the Spartans had nothing to play for against Morgan State last Saturday. Even then, 7,294 fans attended the game. In comparison, they were 4-7 last year heading into the final game of the season. Only 3,087 showed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

It hasn’t been a story of just one game.

Overall, 106,062 people have attended Norfolk State’s five home games this year. That is more than the combined numbers of the last two seasons. The average of 21,062 is even bigger than 2011 (15,171), the year the Spartans won their only MEAC title. Unfortunately, they had to vacate it later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When Vick was hired last winter, he brought with him eight assistants: four former NFL players and others who have ties with HBCU schools. Former Steelers linebacker Terrence Gavin and former Cardinals guard Elton Brown, who comes with a rich pedigree, have been deployed as defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Since Vick has deep ties to Virginia, he didn’t find it hard to recruit the 757 belt, a cradle of talent. As a result, the Spartans had 22 enrollees and eight high school senior players on National Signing Day. Not to mention, Vick aggressively pursued the transfer portal and brought in players like Kahleef Jimmison.

When NSU’s annual spring game rolled in like usual, Vick invited NSU’s alumni and several high-profile names, including Tyrod Taylor, Senator Aaron Rouse, Congressman Bobby Scott, and champion boxer KeyShawn Davis. Not to mention, Vick’s old pal, Allen Iverson, was already present with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this contributes to the unmatched hype, recruiting resurgence, and jam-packed stadiums, similar to what Deion Sanders did for Jackson State before moving to Boulder. Now, as the Spartans turn the page, the bigger challenge would be whether Vick can sustain it by delivering on-field results.