NFL Legend Michael Vick’s Cousin Commits to Play College Football for His Former Falcons Coach

Michael Vick’s legacy is back in the spotlight. The former Virginia Tech superstar and No. 1 overall pick in 2001 now has his cousin carrying the torch, as the Wake Forest wide receiver hopes for a fresh start.

Reginald Vick has committed to Colorado State for the 2026 campaign, looking to establish a key position after his absence from the field in the 2025 season.

“Michael Vick’s cousin commits to play FB at CSU. Mora coached Michael Vick at Atlanta,” The Ram U reported. Reginald Vick, Michael Vick’s cousin, will play under Jim Mora, the same coach who once guided Vick during his prime years in Atlanta.

Reginald started playing at Division II Virginia Union, where he subtly developed into one of the nation’s most explosive receivers. Vick led the Panthers with 48 receptions for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns during his redshirt sophomore year in 2024, averaging an incredible 24.25 yards per catch while leading to a CIAA championship run.

Now comes the layer that makes this story feel bigger than any other transfer. From Michael Vick’s time at Virginia Tech, when he received the Archie Griffin Award as a freshman, to his selection as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and his role in the NFL, his career path, which includes both controversy and excellence, remains one of the most talked-about journeys in football. That legacy hangs in the background as Reginald tries to write his own chapter. But what ties it all together is Jim Mora.

The seasoned HC of Colorado State was also Michael Vick’s head coach with the Atlanta Falcons, who led them to an 11–5 season, an NFC South championship, and a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2004. And now Mora is offering a new opportunity to Reginald, who is chasing belief and a second chance to be seen. But that decision is rooted in history and hard-learned lessons.

Jim Mora on his complicated bond with Michael Vick

Jim Mora has never pretended the Michael Vick situation was easy for him to process. Back in 2007, Mora was shocked and heartbroken when his former QB was accused of federal dogfighting and sentenced to 23 months.

“You know, it’s really tough for me…I don’t know how I feel about it. I go back and forth,” Mora said.

Even while honoring the NFL’s directive to stay away from Falcons camp, Mora reached out privately, texting Vick to say he was thinking of him.

“That’s not to condone what he supposedly did at all,” Mora said. “Just, on a human level, to let him know that I was here for him.”

It was the response of a coach who had built trust in someone over three seasons.

Mora found it more challenging because the Michael Vick he knew did not align with the public perception of the case. “He plays in a flamboyant manner. But he’s not a flamboyant person,” Mora said, describing Vick as professional inside the Falcons’ building.

He expressed the same emotion as players like Patrick Kerney and former Atlanta coach Dan Reeves. None of them had witnessed that darker side. “What I saw was a real professional. A kid who cared about his teammates…who was always there and always on time,” Mora said.

Years later, that relationship evolved into reflection. Mora has admitted that, looking back, there may have been warning signs he missed and lessons he learned the hard way. “He’s a good man,” Mora said. “He’s a good person. He’s trying to walk the right path.”

Even Vick admitted that he didn’t have the right work ethic back then, stating that game-film DVDs had once “piled up” in his car. Mora doesn’t shy away from that reality now. “I really liked Mike as a human being,” he said. “He’s grown tremendously since that.”

Their bond is shaped by success and accountability that capture the uncomfortable truth of coaching guys through fame and fallout.