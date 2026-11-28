Arch Manning had Texas A&M right where Texas wanted it, inside the 10-yard line with a chance to put the rivalry game away. Then came the throw NFL HoFer Shannon Sharpe could not get past.

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Manning’s pass toward the end zone was broken up by Noah Mikhail, and Tawfiq Byard came down with the interception. Texas still won 16-6, but that one decision gave Sharpe fresh reason to question whether Manning has really turned a corner.

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“As soon as we start to give Arch a little credit, we start to pat him on the back,” Sharpe said on his November 28 podcast. “We say, ‘Guys, he’s turned the corner,’ and I be damned if he don’t come out here and have a stinker.”

Sharpe then turned to the interception, questioning what Manning saw when he released the ball. “Tell me how he thought that guy was open,” he said.

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The criticism comes after a game in which Texas did enough to leave College Station with the win, but hardly looked like a team ready to coast into the postseason. The Longhorns finished with just 242 yards on offense and scored only one touchdown.

Arch Manning’s mistake came with Texas leading 13-6 early in the fourth quarter. Manning had moved the Longhorns down to the Texas A&M 6-yard line, but the drive began to unravel.

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His first-down pass fell incomplete, and a scramble on second down lost a yard. That left Texas facing third-and-goal from the 7. Manning then tried to find a receiver near the goal line, but Mikhail got a hand on the pass.

The ball went up, and Byard intercepted it in the endzone for a touchback as Texas A&M got possession back with a chance to make the game interesting. It was a costly decision because Texas had a chance to extend its lead to two scores without relying on its defense to finish the job.

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A field goal would have made it 16-6, the same margin the Longhorns eventually won by. Instead, Manning gave the Aggies another opportunity. Texas A&M, though, could not take advantage.

The Aggies moved the ball into Texas territory but failed to convert on fourth-and-3. Gianni Spetic then hit a 42-yard field goal to push the lead to 16-6, and Texas held on.

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In total, Manning completed 18 of 34 passes for 143 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown came on a 3-yard connection with Cam Coleman in the second quarter, capping an 88-yard drive.

Interestingly, it was the only touchdown either team scored. The performance also added to a season in which Manning has had his share of difficult moments. He has 2,628 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

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The problem is that he has also thrown 11 interceptions. Texas has seen enough from him to know he can move the ball and put points on the board. But 3 time Super Bowl winner Sharpe still has reason to hold back praise until he starts taking better care of the football.

“We were not perfect. It wasn’t clean. Some stuff didn’t go our way. But these guys didn’t blink,” Steve Sarkisian said after the game. “This game is a little bit of a microcosm of the season so far.”

Arch Manning entered the season with expectations of becoming the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. His performances in 2026 have changed that conversation. Some of ESPN’s leading draft analysts now see him going outside the first round.

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An AFC scout who spoke to ESPN said Manning is not the top quarterback in the class, though he still sees plenty to like in his game. He pointed to the flashes Manning has shown, saying they offer a glimpse of what he might become.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland had described him as an “imperfect prospect.” Sharpe’s co-host Chad Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, was far less forgiving. He said Manning “hasn’t been good enough” and should return to college for another season.

Despite everything, Manning still has a year of eligibility left for 2027 because he spent the 2023 season redshirting behind Quinn Ewers. His appearance at Texas’s Senior Day ceremony before the November 21 game against Arkansas, though, did little to settle questions about his plans

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Manning explained why he took part, saying, “I’m a senior, so I’m doing it… I’m not really thinking about the future right now”. After the game, reporters asked if he had played his last game at DKR Stadium. He had no clear answer: “I don’t know”.

Manning still has two big opportunities to change the conversation around his draft stock. Texas has the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia next week, followed by what could be a run in the College Football Playoff.

Strong performances against top defenses, especially Georgia, could push him back into the top 10 and give him a very different decision to make about entering the 2027 draft. That remains to be seen, and the current consensus isn’t in his favor.