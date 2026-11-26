Ohio State has spent the last decade sending first-round talent to the NFL, yet the program has only one national championship to show for it. Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes that gap is inexcusable, calling out head coach Ryan Day for failing to turn loaded rosters into more titles.

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That conversation has picked up again after a difficult run for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has lost three of its last four games, dropped to 7-4, and seen its College Football Playoff hopes nearly disappear. With Michigan coming to town for its rivalry matchup, the pressure on head coach Ryan Day has only grown.

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“Shannon Sharpe RIPS Ryan Day for having just ONE national championship in the last 10 years despite all the talent that’s come through Ohio State,” The Buckeye Nut brought more attention to the debate, posting on X.

Icon Sportswire COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 14: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day arrives for before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 14, 2026. Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Northwestern vs Ohio State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261114003

Sharpe made the comments during an episode of Nightcap, while discussing college football’s top programs with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Joe Johnson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer turned the conversation toward Ohio State and the number of talented players who have come through the program.

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“When you had Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, you had Carnell Tate, you got Egbuka, you got JSN, you got Marvin Harrison Jr., you got Jeremiah Smith, you got one championship to show for that,” Sharpe said.

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He also brought up defensive players, including Denzel Ward, Arvell Reese and Nick Bosa, before questioning how Ohio State had managed to win just one national championship during the period he was discussing.

Sharpe then pointed to the quarterbacks and running backs who have been part of the program, including C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. His argument was that Ohio State has had enough talent on both sides of the ball to achieve more at the highest level.

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“You got CJ Stroud, the number two pick in the draft. You got Justin Fields, a top quarterback. There is no excuse,” he added.

There is one detail worth noting about the players Sharpe mentioned. Ward and Bosa played at Ohio State under former head coach Urban Meyer prior to Ryan Day taking over the program in 2019. Still, Sharpe’s broader point was about the level of talent that has passed through the Buckeyes’ program.

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Johnson didn’t completely agree with Sharpe’s argument. He pointed out that Ohio State’s opponents in major games also had talented players, and that those matchups played a part in the Buckeyes’ missed opportunities.

“Think about all the phenomenal players that have come through there and think about the time that you lost,” Johnson said. “The players that you named, think about the time that they lost when they made it to the Big Dance or the big games. Think about the players they had on their team as well.”

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Sharpe, however, returned to the number of NFL-caliber players Ohio State has produced and the championships the program has won during that stretch.

Day has been at the helm since 2019 and has delivered one national championship, along with two Big Ten titles. The Buckeyes won the national championship during the 2024 season, but their recent struggles have brought fresh questions about the direction of the program.

By Ohio State’s historical standard, Sharpe’s benchmark is tough to meet. Even legendary predecessors like Urban Meyer (2012–2018) and Jim Tressel (2001–2010) won just one national title each during their runs in Columbus, showing how hard it is to win it all even with elite rosters.

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Still, this is not the first time Day has heard this exact complaint. Before breaking through for the 2024 championship, he faced heavy heat from fans and analysts for coming up short with stacked rosters led by Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, and Marvin Harrison Jr. between 2019 and 2023.

Ohio State’s latest setback came on Saturday when Nebraska handed the Buckeyes a 31-28 defeat. It was their third loss in four games and another difficult result after earlier defeats against USC and Oregon.

Off to a 6-1 start, the team’s lone defeat came by a single point to Texas. But quarterback Julian Sayin’s injury during the win over Indiana changed things, and Luke Fahey has since taken over as the starter.

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Ohio State’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff have effectively ended following the Nebraska result. Day also acknowledged that the team would need to make changes after the loss.

“When you watch a game like this, you’ve got a lot of things that have to change,” he said, adding that the program would evaluate the situation after its remaining game.

Now, the Buckeyes turn their attention to Michigan. The rivalry matchup is another major test for Day, especially with the team looking to finish the season on a better note.

A coaching change would also come with a reported $57.5 million buyout, with five years remaining on Day’s contract. For now, his immediate focus is on the Wolverines, while the criticism surrounding Ohio State’s results continues to grow.