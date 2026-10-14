NFL Legend Warren Sapp Invited by Struggling Big Ten Program Months After Parting Ways With Deion Sanders

Penn State couldn’t even survive its own White Out. The Nittany Lions fell 31-23 to USC on October 10, extending their losing streak to three games and piling more pressure on Matt Campbell. But amid the embarrassment at Beaver Stadium, NFL legend Warren Sapp made a surprise appearance, months after leaving Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff. And his presence raised a few eyebrows.

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“The White Out!! #PennState #SappNotFishing Thanks @king_of_the_mammals and AD Kraft!!” Warren Sapp wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been, I’ve seen and I Say They Are…. Penn State!! One of a Kind!!”

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The Pro Football Hall of Famer also shared a video from the sideline, turning a full 360 degrees to capture the sea of white filling the stadium. His caption thanked Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft, suggesting the visit was arranged through the university. But the timing was interesting, considering how his previous coaching stint ended.

Sapp joined Deion Sanders at Colorado in 2024, initially working behind the scenes before taking responsibility for the Buffaloes’ pass rush in 2025. Pairing two Hall of Famers on one coaching staff certainly attracted attention, but the results weren’t nearly as impressive as their reputations.

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By February 2026, Sapp had resigned. Colorado’s athletic department confirmed that he was leaving voluntarily rather than being dismissed.

“Warren Sapp has resigned from the CU football coaching staff to pursue other opportunities,” the statement read.

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The university thanked him for his contributions over two seasons, although his departure followed an ugly defensive campaign. Colorado ranked 135th nationally against the run, while its pass rush recorded just 13 sacks, placing 129th. For someone brought in to strengthen the defensive front, those numbers hardly made a convincing case.

Following his exit, Sapp indicated that he planned to focus on community and charity work in Florida. His trip to Happy Valley, however, put him back in the college football spotlight. There is no confirmed indication that Penn State offered him a position or that he is pursuing another coaching opportunity.

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Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions had problems of their own. No. 19 USC quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, while Penn State’s rushing attack managed just 68 yards. The result dropped Campbell’s team to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play.

It was also Campbell’s first White Out as Penn State’s head coach, and the occasion delivered plenty of noise but another disappointing result.

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Sapp, however, had nothing but praise for the experience. His Instagram post celebrated the crowd rather than the football, offering a rare positive moment from an otherwise frustrating night in Happy Valley.

As for Campbell, the problems go well beyond one defeat. Three consecutive losses have left Penn State searching for answers, and another packed stadium won’t fix what’s happening on the field.