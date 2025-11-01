NFL Legends Michael Vick & DeSean Jackson Script $1M History For HBCU

The two Eagles legends, DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick, returned to Lincoln Financial Field, not as quarterback and receiver this time. But as rival head coaches leading their HBCU programs into a nationally televised showdown. This matchup was the fulfillment of an idea born out of friendship and vision. Jackson’s idea, to be exact. He had approached Vick months ago about bringing their programs, Delaware State and Norfolk State, to play in an NFL stadium as a step toward elevating the platform of HBCU football. And the result? A million-dollar night for HBCU football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite a crowd that didn’t fill the stadium, the numbers told a bigger story. More than 47,000 tickets were sold, and nearly half the stadium’s merchandise and concessions cleared out. As reporter Loren Lorosa hits X with the revenue update this game generated, and that’s massive. “🚨Exclusive: I’m told the Delaware State University vs. Norfolk State University game that went down at the Eagles stadium in Philly yesterday grossed over $1 million in revenue… which will be poured back into the schools! 🙏🏾”

It was a mission accomplished moment for both Jackson and Vick and all HBCU coaches. The revenue will be funneled back into HBCU programs, funding scholarships, facilities, and opportunities for student-athletes who often compete with limited resources.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

🚨Exclusive: I’m told the Delaware State University vs. Norfolk State University game that went down at the eagles stadium in Philly yesterday grossed over $1Million in revenue .. which will be poured back into the schools! 🙏🏾

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes this game even more special is that with fans, even NFL stars, made this night worth remembering. Former NFL legends like Hugh Douglas, Marshawn Lynch, Cam Newton, and Brandon Graham were all on the sidelines to witness this game. This star power and massive revenue are the result of Jackson and Vick’s constant grind. Even Deion Sanders praised both of them for “coming down and humbling themselves” to coach players at HBCUs and even called their presence “truly impactful.”

It’s because of them that Sanders keeps getting calls from tons of NFL players eager to transition into coaching. “You have no idea how many phone calls I get with former NFL players who want to coach,” Coach Prime said. No doubt that the game turned impactful for HBCUs’ community as a whole and pushed them into the national spotlight, but the game turned nasty for Michael Vick and his team.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A bittersweet night for Michael Vick

Well, the night turned into a moment to remember for ages for both the coaches, but for Michael Vick, it was another hit as they fell to a 1-8 record this season. Now, bowl eligibility and playoffs are both out of sight for them. But despite coming up short, he’s determined to put his team back in place. “Having a chance to work with guys like JJ, guys like DeSean, guys in that locker room, and being part of that HBCU culture is extremely cool,” Vick said. “I look forward to better days.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the loss, Norfolk State showed flashes of excellence with its 70-yard touchdown pass between Otto Kuhns and JJ Evans. Kuhns ended the night throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and Evans finished with five catches for 124 yards, but Delaware State was firing on all cylinders since the start. Now, Vick needs to come up strong if he really wants to see the Spartans make a playoff appearance next season. The only time it happened was back in 1997.

But it’s not like Michael Vick did nothing for the program; he has enrolled 5,100 students into the program and even fired some assistant defensive coaches to revive his team. Now, it will be interesting to see if they can gain any momentum this season.