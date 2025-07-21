NFL Legend’s Son Joins G5 School After Failing to Make Sooners Breakthrough

Being the son of an NFL legend doesn’t mean it guarantees you stardom, and Marcellus Crutchfield knows that better than most. The son of former Oklahoma All-American and six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy, Crutchfield has officially committed to North Texas, looking for a fresh start and finally a chance to shine. His journey has been anything but smooth.

Crutchfield began his career at Oklahoma in 2020, but he couldn’t quite break into the rotation. He later transferred to Fort Hays State and then moved on to Toledo, where he logged 11 catches for 100 yards during the 2022 season. Things didn’t really take off after that, and he ended up redshirting in 2024, leaving his college career in a bit of a holding pattern.

Now? It’s all eyes on North Texas. Standing 6 feet, 201 pounds, Crutchfield brings solid size and return-game experience, with 113 kickoff return yards to his name. But more than stats, he brings hunger. North Texas offers him a real shot to get on the field and finally write his own story, away from his famous dad’s shadow.