NFL Makes Last-Minute Change to Invitee List for Oregon Draft Hopeful

Just days before, there were 16 invitees to the 2026 NFL draft ceremony on Thursday night, but that has grown to 17 with the addition of a Duck. While initially viewed as a mid-to-late Day 2 prospect, the former Oregon safety’s athleticism and consistent production pushed him into the top 20 of several major “big boards.” That pushed the NFL to make this last-minute change and invite the standout DB.

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Dillon Thieneman will attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh as a green room invitee, per the April 16 NFL release. Oregon DC, Chris Hampton, who will join him in the green room on Thursday, confirmed the safety’s attendance.

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Thieneman joins a select group, including fellow safety OSU’s Caleb Downs, who will be on-site to walk the stage. But the Oregon DB’s inclusion came as a result of his outstanding performance. After a standout 2025 season with the Oregon Ducks, where he earned First-Team All-American honors, Thieneman surged into first-round consideration following an elite performance at the Combine.

There, he recorded a blistering 4.35-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical jump, confirming elite athleticism for his 6-foot, 201-pound frame. At Oregon, he recorded 96 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions in 2025. Following that season, his stock rose sharply into the first-round tier, with several mock drafts from ESPN and The Athletic linking him to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18 or the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21.

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“This season has been incredible,” said Thieneman. “I came in with a different mindset based on how my sophomore year went at Purdue. I found a place to put myself in the best position to succeed.”

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Thieneman’s path to Oregon was built on a record-setting career at Purdue. As a true freshman, he shattered marks held by legends like Rod Woodson with six interceptions and 74 solo tackles. Though the team struggled to a 1-11 record during his sophomore year, he remained a bright spot, leading the Boilermakers in tackles for a second straight season and proving his consistency even in tough situations.

Analysts often compare him to NFL safeties Justin Reid or Jevon Holland due to his scheme-friendly recognition skills and open-field athleticism. But he did not play a senior season in college.

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Dillon Thieneman is ready for the NFL

Thieneman had a chance to play another year at Eugene. However, after an excellent 2025 season, he knew he was ready to make the jump to the pros. Insteady of returning for the 2026 season like his quarterback Dante Moore, the DB declared for the draft.

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“Coming in, I knew I had to be on my game to achieve my goals,” said Thieneman. “I knew I had to have a certain mindset coming in. [They] prepared and propelled me to keep developing and put me in the position where I am now.”

Thieneman thrived in the Ducks’ defensive system. Last season, against Penn State, Thieneman recorded a walk-off interception in double overtime to secure a 30–24 upset victory in a “White Out” game. Analysts cite this play as his most iconic moment. Following the 2025 season, he is waiting to hear his name on draft night.

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“The goal was always to come in and play one year and go to the NFL,” said the Oregon safety. “I was able to come in and do my thing and put myself in this position.”

Three seasons of collegiate success made the DB a draft hopeful. And now he is positioned for continued success. “Me as a little kid, this is the dream. Being in this position and going to the NFL. I know while I’m here now, I need to set more goals now,” added Thieneman.