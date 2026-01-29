NFL MVP’s Brother Rejects Ole Miss, Texas Tech for HBCU Football Program

Everyone remembers the NFL’s most prolific running back, Adrian Peterson, terrorizing offenses. Be it his 296 rushing yard game in 2007, or his 2,097 yard MVP season just months after his knee surgery in 2012, the Peterson name stands tall in NFL arenas. Now, to carry forward that legacy, his brother, Nelson, has started his college football career at an HBCU.

Adrian shared his “baby brother’s” announcement on Instagram, posting a photo with him and Michael Strahan, a Texas Southern alum, urging the Texas Southern community to embrace his sibling. “Houston, show some love 🤘🏾❤️ This is my baby brother @nelson8x_, officially enrolled at Texas Southern University,” Adrian wrote. “He’ll be playing QB @tsufootball right here in H-Town 🏈🐅.

I’ve been in Houston for over 20 years, and I’m asking the city, the culture, the people — if you see him, look out for him and show him love. That’s family. That’s community,” Adrian Peterson added. Nelson’s move to Texas Southern officially happened in December, during the early national signing period. Right now, the QB has finally enrolled and is ready to start his collegiate trajectory, following his brother’s footsteps.

However, Nelson’s commitment is not without some twists and turns. The 6’2.5″ and 195 lbs QB is the 15th-ranked QB in the 2026 class and was graded as a four-star player by major rating agencies. Because of that, every major college was after him, which included Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Louisville, among others. The Rebels and the Red Raiders notably stood at the top of Nelson’s list initially.

“It means a lot to be blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss to play at the next level,” Nelson said. ” The Rebels are definitely at the top of my recruitment because I love the way they work with QBs.” Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr recruited him personally, and Texas Tech quickly followed suit, upping the ante. Because of the Red Raiders’ push, Nelson had a 81% possibility of joining the Lubbock program, per ON3.

Ole Miss, on the flip side, stood at 19%, followed by Oklahoma, his brother’s alma mater. However, in a shock move, Texas Southern swooped in, sealing Nelson’s commitment on December 3. He joined the other five signees landing at the HBCU, as head coach Cris Dishman continued his push for program revival. Now, Texas Southern will benefit from the QB’s skills, and Peterson will get a quick start in 2026, which he might not have gotten as a freshman in Power Four schools.

Nelson Peterson will elevate Texas Southern with his proven quality

Nelson comes in as a multisport athlete who also excelled in track and field. As a junior, the Forney, Texas native recorded a 5-10 high jump and a 22-0.5 long jump and went on to finish a 200-meter dash in just 24.52 seconds. As a high school QB, Nelson threw for 1,165 passing yards in 2023 and went 77-for-152 in passing. Additionally, he rushed for 634 yards and led his high school to a Texas 4A D-II playoff appearance.

Coming back in 2024 as a junior, the dual-threat talent elevated his game and threw 2,298 yards, going 137-for-252 in pass completions. Moreover, he added 731 rushing yards to his tally, scoring 7 touchdowns on the ground. Because of the proven talent, Nelson can easily be a starter at Texas Southern, even as a freshman. The HBCU needs him too, to find its past glory.

“Standing to the right is @michaelstrahan, a TSU & NFL legend and a living example of what’s possible. Proud moment all around,” wrote Adrian Peterson on Instagram. The legendary NFL running back highlighted the program’s potential to find its glory to times when Michael Strahan played for the University and became a second-round pick in 1993. The rest is, of course, history. The Tigers also compiled their first winning season in over twenty-five years and look ready to roll back their Michael Strahan years.