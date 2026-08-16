NFL QB Sends Public Message as USC Lands 4,062-Yard Texas QB Who Draws Familiar Comparisons

USC just kicked off its 2028 recruiting class with a massive splash out of Texas. Frisco Lone Star quarterback Trey Wright, a dual-threat dynamo who put up 4,062 passing yards in his sophomore year, officially committed to the Trojans. Despite holding a three-star rating, his jaw-dropping stat line drew instant comparisons to NFL star Kyler Murray. It even caught the eye of the Arizona Cardinals quarterback himself, who reached out with a public nod of approval.

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“Trey, what’s up, bro? Kyler here,” said Murray in a video message on his Instagram story, reshared by Hayes Fawcett on August 15. “I just want to say congrats. You’re in great hands; Coach Riley’s a great teacher, great mentor, developer, and one of the best coaches that you can play for, bro. So soak it up, take every day as it is, try to get better each and every day, bro. And I hope you have a great career. Good luck.”

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Murray knows the terrain better than almost anyone. Back in Norman, Oklahoma, Riley coached Murray during a blistering 2018 campaign that ended with a College Football Playoff spot, a Heisman Trophy, and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. When Murray tells a young quarterback that Riley can build stars, he is speaking straight from personal experience.

Pretty cool message from former Lincoln Riley QB Kyler Murray to new USC commit Trey Wright✌️Wright, who has drawn comparisons to Murray, led HSFB with 5,862 total yards and 59 TDs last season“You’re in great hands,” Murray said.https://t.co/hREMCtB2BU https://t.co/XHcrgywy6S pic.twitter.com/dlJI0R3rJx— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2026

That track record makes it clear why Murray feels Trey is in good hands. While national recruiting services currently list Wright as a three-star prospect, star ratings rarely tell the whole story for Riley. The Trojan head coach looks for raw decision-making, pocket mobility, and explosive playmaking talent, traits that Wright possesses in spades.

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“Watching the tape, you do see some Kyler Murray there in his [Trey Wright] ability to create big plays with his arm and legs,” said Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

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The numbers back up the eye test. During a breakout sophomore season at Lone Star High School, Wright not only threw for 4,062 yards but also added 1,798 yards on the ground. He even accounted for 59 total touchdowns and put up over 5,800 yards of total offense in a single Texas high school football season. This makes the Murray comparison feel remarkably earned.

That level of production quickly turned Wright into one of the most sought-after callers in Texas. Programs like Clemson, Oregon, SMU, TCU, and Colorado all extended offers, eager to land a signal-caller who can blow open a game on any given down. Yet, when Riley and the Trojan staff officially came calling, the landscape shifted instantly.

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USC commit’s take on Lincoln Riley’s offer

USC began zeroing in on future signal-callers during summer evaluation camps in Los Angeles. Among the prospects throwing on campus, Trey Wright’s lightning-quick release, open-field agility, and calm presence stood out to Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard. Shortly after, USC made Wright the first and only quarterback to be extended an offer for the 2028 cycle.

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For Wright, getting the call was a milestone moment. “It definitely means a lot knowing how selective Coach Riley is with the QBs he offers,” he told WeAreSC. “We’ve been talking these past few weeks, and getting that call and hearing I had an offer from USC was a really special moment for my family and me. I’m extremely grateful that Coach Riley and the staff believe in me.”

With his commitment locked in early, Trojan fans now get to watch one of Texas high school football’s most electrifying talents finish out his prep career before heading to Southern California.