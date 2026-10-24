NFL QB Trainer Makes Bold Claim About Luke Fahey Amid Julian Sayin Injury

Ohio State’s quarterback situation just went from bad to worse after Julian Sayin’s throwing-arm injury. Now, Ryan Day could be forced to gamble his season on true freshman Luke Fahey. But while fans have every reason to panic, a quarterback trainer who has worked with NFL stars believes the Buckeyes might actually have their next superstar sitting on the bench. And he’s making a claim that could put enormous pressure on the freshman before his first start.

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Ryan Porter, the founder and CEO of QB Cavalry, believes Fahey could become the next big star for the Buckeyes. Porter has worked with Fahey since the quarterback was in eighth grade, helping develop his skills through private workouts and seven-on-seven football. His confidence in the young signal-caller comes from years of watching him grow, rather than just a few appearances in an Ohio State uniform.

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“You’re getting the next star at Ohio State in the quarterback position, and I say that with confidence. Obviously, with my background, the quarterbacks that I’ve trained for the past 15 years, Luke is as good, if not better, than any of them that I’ve been around,” Porter said with a bold face!

Not going to lie, considering the talent and the number of first-round QBs the Buckeyes have produced over the past 15 years or so, that’s quite a bold prediction to make. Then again, the man knows what he’s talking about.

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Porter’s résumé also makes his assessment worth watching. The California-based trainer has worked with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who became the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after an outstanding debut season in 2024. Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season while adding 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also helped Washington reach the NFC Championship Game.

Porter has also worked with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, giving him experience developing quarterbacks at both the college and professional levels.

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Fahey has already offered a glimpse of why Porter believes in him. Through his first four appearances for Ohio State in 2026, the freshman has completed nine of 13 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

However, he has also thrown two interceptions, so his early numbers offer both reasons for optimism and areas that need improvement. His most productive performance came against Kent State, when he completed four of five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, including a 75-yard completion.

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His high school production provides another reason to take the prediction seriously. At Mission Viejo High School in California, Fahey threw for more than 7,000 yards during his career, recording 68 touchdowns and just nine interceptions across three seasons as a starter. During his senior season, he passed for 3,199 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Those numbers demonstrate the experience and production he brings to Ohio State, even if the college game presents a considerably tougher challenge.

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Obviously, Ryan Day is going to miss Julian Sayin. But the season doesn’t stop for anybody. He has to work with the best resources available to him!

And if history tells us anything, Ohio State knows how to survive a quarterback crisis. Remember Cardale Jones? When J.T. Barrett broke his ankle in 2014, Jones stepped in and led the Buckeyes to a national championship, throwing for 742 yards and five touchdowns in his first three starts.

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Kenny Guiton pulled off something similar in 2013, replacing an injured Braxton Miller and throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns against California before setting a then-school record with six touchdown passes against Florida A&M. Even Barrett went from backup to Heisman contender in 2014 after Miller’s season-ending injury, accounting for 45 touchdowns.

But here’s the catch. Jones, Guiton, and Barrett all had more time to develop before taking over. Fahey is a true freshman, and USC isn’t exactly the kind of opponent that will give him time to figure things out.

Day has confirmed that Fahey was ahead of Tavien St. Clair in the quarterback competition, although both freshmen are expected to receive opportunities with the first-team offense during the bye week. Ohio State’s next game is against USC on October 31, and the Buckeyes will need their next quarterback ready for a significant test.

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Porter’s prediction has raised expectations, but Fahey must prove he can handle the pressure before anyone can confidently call him Ohio State’s next star.

Can He Get It Done Against the Trojans?

Luke Fahey definitely has the talent to get it done against USC, but putting a true freshman into a massive game like this is always a huge gamble.

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If Fahey does get the start, he has plenty of personal motivation working in his favor. He grew up in Southern California and starred at Mission Viejo High School, so playing against USC would essentially be a dream homecoming game for him.

Then again, of all the teams the Buckeyes are playing, USC might have the easiest defense to face!

While Lincoln Riley’s defense looks decent on paper, it currently ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in major defensive categories, allowing around 350 total yards and 25 points per game. Its biggest weakness is definitely against the pass, as the Trojans surrender a hefty 239 passing yards per game!

However, the real danger for a young quarterback like Luke Fahey isn’t necessarily USC’s talent. It’s the defensive scheme. USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is known for designing incredibly confusing blitzes and disguising coverages to throw young quarterbacks off their game.

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The Trojans know they’re facing a freshman, so you can bet they’ll try to bring extra pressure and completely rattle Fahey into making panicked, game-changing mistakes.

If that happens and Fahey can’t adjust, it’s going to be a long night for the Buckeyes, potentially putting their 2026 campaign in serious trouble!